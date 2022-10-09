I always tell people my goal is to write columns my grandma would enjoy reading. After all, she reads each issue of the paper from front to back. Along with my parents, she’s in the small group of people who read my columns each month.

Early this September, we said our final goodbyes to Grandma B. She was my last remaining grandparent. It’s been more than a decade since her husband, my Grandpa, passed away and I miss them both dearly.

