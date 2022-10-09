I always tell people my goal is to write columns my grandma would enjoy reading. After all, she reads each issue of the paper from front to back. Along with my parents, she’s in the small group of people who read my columns each month.
Early this September, we said our final goodbyes to Grandma B. She was my last remaining grandparent. It’s been more than a decade since her husband, my Grandpa, passed away and I miss them both dearly.
Grandma lived a long and fruitful life. She raised eight beloved children. I can’t even count all her grandchildren or great grandchildren. She always had a number of dogs and cats throughout the years, and she loved them, too.
Every person grieves differently. I may be a writer, but I don’t know what to say. I don’t know how to say it. I simply thank God that she was a part of my life.
Grandma was surrounded by her family in her own home the last few months of her life. I really want to thank all my family members (and there were many) who gave an extraordinary effort to make sure she was comfortable this past year. It truly was incredible and speaks to the importance of family. She was always there for her children, and her children were there for her, too.
When I was growing up in Grand Rapids, my parents used to host most of our family holiday gatherings. On Thanksgiving and Christmas, I would eagerly await the arrival of my extended family. Grandpa and Grandma were always the first to arrive. I used to love greeting them at the door and telling them about the presents Santa brought.
During the summer, Grandma’s cabin was the gathering place for the whole family on the Fourth of July. I have many fond memories of swimming in the lake, making smores by the campfire, and camping in a tent beside the cabin. Grandma helped make all those fond memories possible.
At those gatherings, Grandma was always there, sitting peacefully in her chair and enjoying the company of her family. Although she was quiet and reserved, she was sharp as a tack and had a great sense of humor.
The past couple years, I was blessed to give my son, who is now three, the time to get to know her better. That quality time was important to me. He loved visiting her and he has nothing but good memories of giggling and joking around with Great Grandma. I’ll always be thankful for that.
I’ll miss you Grandma. Thank you for always being there for us. Love you and I look forward to the day we meet again.
