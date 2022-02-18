It started out with a notification late evening, that school would be two hours late. Fast forward eight hours, and school was officially closed for the day, for the third time this year. An hour later, the community action agency that I work for officially closed for the day, due to the blizzard conditions.
Not for one second was I going to complain about the four-day weekend.
With the wind whipping, and the snow blowing, visibility was at an all-time low.
Friday morning I was ever so grateful that we didn’t have to venture out in the brisk air, and that I could enjoy a third cup of coffee, and that we could all stay in our pajamas if that is what we wanted to do.
And more so than ever, I was looking forward to just “being at home” and making our day a bit “extra” special.
Instead of just making scrambled eggs and toast for breakfast, Olivia and I stirred up some breakfast sliders. They were delicious and everyone approved. She even requested leftovers of these for lunch.
Breakfast Sliders
One package of Hawaiian sweet rolls
5 eggs, scrambled
Velveeta Cheese (you could use anything you had on hand)
Sliced ham
¼ cup melted butter
*Turn oven to 350 degrees F. Spray a 9x13 inch pan with cooking spray. Slice the entire sheet of Hawaiian rolls in half. First lay down the bottom of the rolls, then a layer of cheese, ham, scrambled eggs, top with another layer of cheese, the top layer of the buns, and pour the melted butter over the top. Bake uncovered for 10-15 minutes until heated through. Do not overbake.
We also pulled out a large plastic container, filled it with water and brought out the measuring cups, syringes and measuring spoons. Endless fun, and even though it got messy, it was just water that could easily be wiped up and actually, the floor needed to get washed anyways, so it worked out OK.
Then Ranger needed a bath. And while temperatures were sub-zero outside, we had a little girl in her bathing suit scrubbing down our ivory lab in the shower. We sure had a happy, fluffy clean dog and a little girl who thought it was pretty fun to take a shower with her dog.
Then there were kitchen chairs pushed together, to create tunnels with blankets draped over the top. Our living room turned into a massive fort, where the giggles were endless.
Then a game of hide-and-seek and starting some garden seeds – coleus, sweet peppers, Walla Walla and Candy onions and celery.
And we can’t forget about the 30-year-old lunch boxes the kids found in the cupboard and said we needed to have a picnic. My husband and I joked about how the lunch boxes have changed from our hard-sided plastic boxes, his a Power Ranger theme and mine from The Lion King. Not sure what happened to my matching thermos, but he still had his. Juice boxes, fruit cups and bags of chips is what Olivia wanted to independently pack for our “indoor” picnic.
And we continued to work on potty training, and making it a game to race Aiden to the bathroom or play tag your it, just to encourage him to get through the door.
Then, while the kids and hubby took a nap, I contemplated about taking down the over-due Christmas décor. But after some debate, decided that this momma might need a nap too. The holiday décor has waited this long, what’s one more day.
That’s why there is a four-day weekend, right? Not everything needed to get conquered in one day.
Snow days are so appreciated in our house. And I sure hope so in your house too.
Alicia Bauman is a freelance writer living in Northern Minnesota. She is a wife, mom to two children under the age of six and works for a community action agency supporting early child care educators.
