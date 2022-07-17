We’ve got a serious case of pre-fair excitement. Jitters. The unknown of not really knowing what to expect. A pre-fair high. And the only topic our little gal is interested in talking about for the past several weeks.
How many weeks until the fair, mom? How many days until we get to bring Stanley there? When do we get to camp in Grandpa and Grandma’s horse trailer? What barn will he be in?
It’s the week before the fair, and by the time this column is published, we will be busy giving Stanley his final haircut, bath and making sure extra straw is placed in his pen, on the eve of the 4-H horse show. And that his slinky and blanket are securely on him, in hopes that he stays somewhat clean overnight.
But it is not only that. It’s making sure we have extra water with, because I remember too many times than not, our horses growing up, and even cattle mind you, not wanting to drink the city water.
And then coming up with how Stanley’s stall will be decorated. After much debate, Olivia decided on a unicorn theme. She joked, do you think Stanley could wear a horn, too?
And making sure his bridle, and show halter and the fringy breast collar someone insisted on having, fit just right, or out comes the leather hole punch, to resize his tack.
Making sure the jeans, boots, belt, button up shirt and helmet all fit our little rider.
She had high hopes she would be doing some sort of jump her first year, but will have to settle for barrels, western pleasure and showmanship, all on a lead line. In the coming weeks of her practicing, we’ve seen that confidence continue to grow. There has been times she was bucked off, but others where she road through. She has been almost kicked, because she thought she could “tack him up” without tying him up. Her foot has been stomped on. She has learned to do tricks such as stand on his back, and slide off his butt.
She’s trying to figure out how to get her mom to run faster, so that Stanley will lope, versus trot her brains about silly.
She has learned how to pick out hoofs, and why painting the hoofs with a special oil, helps them from cracking. She has gotten excited about a new halter and fly boots.
The one thing I’m not sure she entirely understands is the fact that no horse poop is allowed in the pen at a time, and that she will eventually get judged on how clean his stall is.
This year it is not about placing first in her class or having the fastest time. It’s about making new friends. Getting to learn the ropes and see what different types of classes there are. Be taught responsibility. Build confidence. But most importantly, have fun.
Which will all trickle down, if this is something she will want to do next year.
