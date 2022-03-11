Winter weather in northern Minnesota throws everyone for a loop. One week your coffee freezes as you walk from your front door to your car, and the next it’s a tropical 45 degrees and everyone’s wearing T-shirts.
Although I’ve enjoyed covering local news in my hometown the past year, I recently made a big move. I packed up my belongings and drove straight down I-35 to settle in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. It was a tough decision to make, but ultimately it was the best choice for my family, and I’ll still contribute articles to the Herald-Review.
Much to my dismay, I became a sort of winter weather harbinger. A storm covered north Texas just days before we arrived. When we finally rolled into Texas, however, it was beautiful and sunny. We were able to walk around without a winter jacket and get to know the area.
The warm weather didn’t last long. A winter storm hit Dallas-Fort Worth again. I’m a Minnesotan, born and raised. I own a pretty hefty parka and a pair of skates. I even have a pasty punchcard. I know how to drive on snow and ice. Driving a car with Minnesota plates made me feel like the star of the show down here, but I can now see why things shut down completely in states known for their warm weather. They simply aren’t prepared like we are up north.
Back home, I used to sit in my “home office” and watch the snowplows drive by 6-7 times a day after heavy snowfall. Whether it’s public utilities or a small snowplow business, the amount of snow they move/remove is incredible.
The icy weather in Texas is deceptive. They don’t get heavy snow and the temperature hovers around 32 degrees, which makes any precipitation turn to pure ice. I can see now why inexperienced drivers go flying off the road and businesses and schools shut down. I used to think they were overreacting, but now I understand why they do it.
I still think Minnesotans have bragging rights when it comes to navigating roads in inclement weather. We’ve had a lot of practice.
Ben Karkela is a freelance writer for the Herald-Review who recently moved from Grand Rapids with his family to Texas.
