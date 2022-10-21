Some things haunt me: The unstamped, waiting-for-the-mailbox, belated birthday card for my sister-in-law; the unopened “Knitting for Beginners” book; five window boxes without dirt; a bin full of size 2T hand-me-downs. There are several tasks and aspirations that haven’t made my weekly To-Do lists in months. They sit off to the side - never at the top. They’re good ideas, great thoughts, forever just my best intentions.
At times, I feel always striving, never catching up. To satisfy my ambitions, I cross the more-urgent goals off:
Buy dog food.
Pay taxes (ask about late-fees).
Call Mom, again.
Check HomeDepot for yellow mums.
Write Sunday’s staff column.
At least, I’m trying - right?!
As a mom, wife, employee, committee member, I play a part in a whole other set of tasks as well. These rank above my personal intentions but slightly below the To-Do list clipped to my planner book. Yep, that’s right, I believe it’s more important to call my Mom than help look for the bigger tape measure. I’d rather shop for fall decor than mend the hole in the old hockey jersey. And if I make a run to the store for the dog, I can put off writing my column for another half-hour.
But, again, I’m trying.
My coworker and I were sharing stories of high school the other day. We marveled at all of the activities, groups and school work we accomplished in just one day as teenagers. Our lives revolved around school. From early mornings to late evenings, we were the “overachievers.”
One look through my senior yearbook and you’d think I was competing for The Student Who Signed Up for the Most Clubs Award. But that was before significant others and negotiating compromises, offspring and enforcing consequences, senior parents and answering oodles of questions.
Still trying.
Then, there are my crazy add-ons. Like when my best pal, my uncompetitive and unathletic, peace-loving fellow mommy who decided to coach her son’s soccer team when no one else stepped up. Her lists now include:
Tuesday team photos.
Check for untied shoes.
Be positive. No. Matter. What.
Other examples of goals we throw on our To Do lists may include home renovations and redecorating, party planning and reconnecting with extended family, applying for new jobs and so much more.
Recently, my son and I decided to teach ourselves the Italian language. My husband has a new mini-snowmobile project. And our daughter is researching steps toward starting her own business.
I bugged my love about a certain house project that’s been sitting at low-priority level for several months now. He smirked and said “just be happy, please.”
