I have had moments throughout the past three or so years where I thought, “Am I ever going to get married?” or “Is this wedding ever going to happen?” Well folks, I am pleased to say that this past weekend, my now husband Isaac and I got married on Saturday, June 18 with about 90 of our closest friends and family members there to celebrate.
The day was warm, but not as warm as I was worried it would be. About two weeks before the wedding, I started looking at the weather religiously. The first forecasts were predicting nearly 100 degrees and 30 mph winds, something we did not think would happen for a June wedding. I specifically picked June because it is supposed to be the “cooler” summer month even. So we decided to get a larger tent than we originally planned for so every one of our guests could sit under the shade.
In the end, we didn’t get the 100 degree day they predicted or the crazy winds (thank goodness!) The temperatures got in the mid-80’s and there was just enough of a breeze to keep things fresh. The wind even came in from the perfect direction so we could take out the pontoon we rented for guests. Honestly, even though it was warmer than I thought it would be in June, it turned out to be a great weather day.
It’s only been about a week since the wedding and it all went by so fast that it’s truly hard to process everything. There are so many memories that I will have from this past weekend, but there are three specific moments that really stick out in my mind right now. The first was the moment we walked down the aisle during the ceremony. Isaac and I opted to walk down the aisle together to symbolize the decision we have made to build a life together. The song, “I See the Light” by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra was playing, and yes, that is the love song from the Disney movie Tangled.
I had known for a long time that this was the song I wanted to be played. I’ve loved the movie Tangled since it was first released and the melody is really beautiful. It was also just under four minutes long, which I expected would work well for all of us to get down the aisle in time. At the rehearsal we practiced walking in and I think we were all a little excited because we got down the aisle with most of the song left. I didn’t think much of this, but on the wedding day our photographers suggested we slow down a little and leave a bit more space in between each of the couples. With this suggestion in mind, everyone slowed down and the song matched perfectly. If you’re a music person like me and Isaac, you know there is a moment in every song where the music reaches a peak and gives you all the big feels. This was the moment when Isaac and I started walking down the aisle together and it was honestly the one moment during the day when I actually thought I was going to start crying. It couldn’t have gone any better and I will remember that moment forever.
The second moment of the day is more of a fun one! Once the ceremony was complete, we had our personal boat tied up on the dock and we took off for a brief ride around the lake. As many of you probably know, boats don’t always start when you want them to and sometimes the lake waves don’t cooperate. Luckily for us, the boat started on the first try and Mother Nature kept the waves to minimum. We strolled down the dock as the song, “All My Loving” by The Beatles played, hopped in and got a few moments away from the crowds. This was really one of the best moments of the whole day and really meant a lot to the two of us. Isaac proposed while we were in that very boat and we’ve spent hours on it together. Incorporating it into our big day was a big priority and I’m really happy it worked out.
Lastly, we had some of the best people we know at the wedding. Friends and family came from out of state, some even traveled internationally to get there! Having the presence of so many of our loved ones there is indescribable. Beyond that, we had some of our closest friends and family give speeches. My sister and our college friend spoke during the ceremony; while my brother, Isaac’s cousin, my mom and dad all spoke at the reception. I won’t go into detail as to what they all said, but I will say that hearing the love and support all of these people have for us was incredibly heart-warming, and may have even brought a tear to Isaac’s eye (something that doesn’t happen very often). Their words will stick with us for a long time and were definitely some of the best parts of the whole day.
It feels really strange now that I don’t have a wedding to plan. We got engaged in 2018 and have pushed the wedding back twice because of COVID. So for almost four years I have had this event in the back of my mind. I don’t think there was a single day that went by where I wasn’t thinking of something related to the wedding. Did everything go perfectly? Of course not. But that’s not the goal as there would be no possible way of succeeding. I’m choosing to not focus on those little things that maybe didn’t go quite as planned because at the end of the day, the three moments I described above are what will stick out in my mind for years to come. I’m not sure what I will write about in the coming months as I won’t have any more wedding planning to share, but I am excited for all of the other plans Isaac and I will make together as we continue to navigate our lives together, now as husband and wife.
