Life works in funny ways. You ask for signs from the higher power, and you truly receive them in
the most surprising ways. Like many people, I have a bad habit of overthinking and second guessing myself. I second guess and overthink just about everything, but especially my future.
While working at ALDI just the other day, I had been pondering if I had made the right decision in switching my major in college. I loved to write, and I was happy to be doing what I love, but I was desperate for a sign that I was on the right track for the future that I so badly want to achieve.
I was running out a curbside order, and after loading the groceries into the customer’s car, I turned to head back into the store, but stopped abruptly when I saw a familiar face from the corner of my eye that
“Ms. Dowling?” I asked, not believing my eyes. Sure enough, the woman turned to me with an
qually surprised expression to, in fact, reveal herself to be the magnificent Ms. Tammy Dowling. With shrieks of excitement and disbelief, we shared a hug and caught up briefly.
Tammy Dowling was my 11th grade IB English teacher, and the woman who first really inspired me to become a writer. I can remember being in the second row of her classroom as if it were yesterday, reading works like the Great Gatsbey, Tom Sawyer, and analyzing symbolism in different colors and phrases of the stories. She had a way of revealing different layers of these works that couldn’t be seen on the mere printed page surface. Her way with literature still to this day leaves me in awe.
Not only did I love the reading we did in her class, but the writing. She gave us different freedoms when writing, and while catching up with her, I was honored that she still remembered my Personal Narrative that I wrote in her class all those years ago. My personal narrative was the first writing assignment that I had complete freedom in, and I poured my heart and soul into it. It was a first person point of view work about an event in my life that really opened up my eyes to both the beauty and fragility of life. To this day, it is still the work that I am most proud of.
Even though I wrote it so many years ago and probably would change things about it now, I’m so grateful for Ms. Dowling and giving that assignment to me at that point in my life. To say it was influential to my life and my career and passion for writing is an understatement.
Ms. Dowling pushed me and challenged me to become a better writer. She taught me to ask and appreciate questions and feedback, but to also stay true to myself and my gut feelings in my writing; something I have done ever since having her as a teacher.
I was a part of the last class that she had ever taught at Grand Rapids High School, as she had an amazing opportunity to move and adventure to Grand Marais with her family, where she has been thriving. To this day I am still honored and blessed that I was able to learn so much from her, and fall in love with all sorts of writing. I remember leaving her classroom for the last time, and hoping that one day I would run into her down the road.
So as we stood there, giggling at this strange coincidence of seeing each other nearly six years later, I realized that it was no coincidence at all.
As we concluded our conversation, Ms. Dowling had said: “This was truly fate.”
In a way I thought the same thing, but deep down I knew this was the answer to what I had asked for; my sign that I am on the right path.
Don’t be afraid to ask for signs. They always will come, and you will always know.
