I think we all strive to have solid plans for life. We create a plan A, a plan B, C, D, E, etc. I think we do this because the unexpected can be scary. As humans, we like things to go according to plan, and to be precise. Yet, if you’re like me, sometimes life gets thrown out of the precision that we always plan for and strive for. We come across various detours and kinks in the plan we thought was set in stone and unchangeable.
I think these detours and curveballs in life are meant to happen though. They are meant to protect us, and remind us that life is not a plan; it’s an experience. These detours and curveballs look both different and the same for people, on both small and large scales.
On a smaller scale, it might look like a train getting in the way of your destination, a flat tire, or a conversation or meeting you just can’t get out of fast enough. When these things happen, it’s easy to get frustrated and annoyed by the small detour, when in reality, you are arriving and traveling at the perfect pace the universe and whatever higher power you may believe in has set for you. So just remember to take a breath and remember it’s not the end of the world.
Although one detour/curveball that did feel like the end of the world was COVID 19. Suddenly life changed, and no one was prepared for it. Peoples’ plans for college, weddings, traveling, funerals, sports events, seeing family and friends and life experiences were all thrown out the window. I think we all felt at one point “This was not a part of the plan.” Yet again, however you decide to view it, COVID was just another detour to show us that life is not something you can fuly plan out. In life, it’s great to have an idea of what you want, and to have goals. To an extent, you can plan things out. With that being said, although, whether we like it or not, life is and always has been unpredictable, and will always continue to be. It’s what makes life what it is. You never know what could be thrown your way tomorrow.
So while detours suck, especially when we are excited and in a rush to get to this destination we have in mind, they are in a way necessary. These detours are meant to slow us down and help us appreciate where we are at right now in life. Whether that be in a COVID quarantine, or stuck at a stubborn red light, those extra moments are for you to halt and be thankful for how far you have come, and where you find yourself in that moment.
So, what I’m trying to say is don’t rush life. Don’t plan it out to a T. Instead, embrace the detours you know you are to come, and have faith in how they will show you how to enjoy life as an experience, rather than as just a plan.
