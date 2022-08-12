I think we all strive to have solid plans for life. We create a plan A, a plan B, C, D, E, etc. I think we do this because the unexpected can be scary. As humans, we like things to go according to plan, and to be precise. Yet, if you’re like me, sometimes life gets thrown out of the precision that we always plan for and strive for. We come across various detours and kinks in the plan we thought was set in stone and unchangeable.

I think these detours and curveballs in life are meant to happen though. They are meant to protect us, and remind us that life is not a plan; it’s an experience. These detours and curveballs look both different and the same for people, on both small and large scales.

