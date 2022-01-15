During the early morning hours of Monday, July 26, 2021, strong thunderstorms produced three confirmed tornadoes, reports of very large hail, and wind damage across portions of northern Minnesota. Trees of all sizes toppled throughout Grand Rapids, roofs were damaged, even street signs were found sideways. And, oh how the rain poured down!
The rain was particularly vengeful on the offices of the Herald-Review and, most especially, my corner of the building. On Tuesday, I remember returning to find all my files, books, notes and computer equipment soaked in sludge from ceiling debris and water. It was quite sad and stinky.
The only saving grace - my college diploma, awards and kids’ artwork (my most valuable office belongings) were left unscathed.
Nonetheless, we got the Wednesday newspaper out that day. After that it was difficult to work in the mess. Not only were we breathing in mold, we were working with soggy, damaged materials. So it wasn’t too long after that we were able to move to a temporary location, a small slice of a strip mall where we crammed everything we could salvage into a box-like room. We did our best to continue as usual even though we all felt like we were crammed in a sardine can. When customers complained that they couldn’t find us, we carried on with smiles, gently explained the situation, and gave out the best directions we could.
In December we got approval to move into our new home, the former Grand Rapids Public Library now the Carnegie Business Center, just north of City Hall. It’s been a true breath of fresh air (quite literally) for us as we feel like we’re starting a new chapter for the Herald.
The great space we have here is amazing. There is nice natural light and high ceilings. Even the carpet is better than our original office.
For those of us who grew up in Grand Rapids, it’s nostalgic to be in this building. My memories flood back to spending hours roaming the rows of shelves while my mom picked out books upstairs. Downstairs, in the way back of the basement, the old mural of Dr. Seuss characters and Big Bird still exists where the children’s reading nook used to be located.
All those old files and Post-Its, notes and paperwork that I lost in the storm are missed no more. In fact, I find it refreshing to start over. This once-perpetual, old-fashioned newspaper junkie has found she needs to turn a new leaf. With today’s technology, who really needs all those burdensome files anyway? I will admit, though, that I have saved some important things - like long-time Herald Editor Ken Hickman’s encouragement letters to me and his chair cushion, thank you cards from readers, my awards from the Minnesota Newspaper Association and Tall Timber Days Media Competition and, of course, that beautiful artwork inspired at St. Joseph’s School.
We hope you’ll come visit us at our new office at 21 NE 5th Street, Suite 101, Grand Rapids, where we will continue to put together the best news product for our community and continue the great tradition of the Herald-Review.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.