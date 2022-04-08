Today I am going to live out my lifestyle blogger fantasy as I give you a list of 10 things I am currently obsessed with. This list is going to be all over the board, from food to beauty products to activities. Writing this has also given me a chance to reflect on and be grateful for all of the wonderful things in my life.
Bagels and fruit: Let’s start at the beginning of my day. I am currently loving having a bagel with either cream cheese and blueberries, or peanut butter and bananas for breakfast. I usually go through phases of what I like to have for breakfast and these combos are just hitting the spot right now.
Skincare: I am really enjoying the face oil and moisturizer I have. I don’t typically have very dry skin, but this winter and spring has really made my skin feel quite dry. I use the Malin + Goetz Recovery Face Oil at night, and the Youth to the People Superfood Airwhip Moisture Cream in the morning. I don’t like really heavy products, so if you are like me and enjoy something more lightweight, I’d definitely recommend both of these products.
Fresh coffee: Every good day includes a good cup of coffee and we recently acquired a brand new Keurig from our sister-in-law (thank you, Lacy!). Our last Keurig machine was starting to act a little funky so having one that works properly has been such a joy.
Fireplace: As someone who works at home frequently, having a comfortable home office is really important. About a month ago we got an electric fireplace from parents that they didn’t need anymore. I thought we wouldn’t really need to use it since the weather was warmer at that point. How naive was I? With the snowy, colder days we’ve been having, I use the fireplace quite frequently to keep our house nice and cozy—the perfect atmosphere for writing.
New paint: Also related to our home, we have been working this winter to redo pretty much the entirety of our home’s interior paint. We finished building our house in February 2020 and chose a lot of light grey colors for our paint. Although we don’t hate those colors, we wanted to pick some more interesting, and warmer feeling colors. My fiance has been doing all of the painting (thank you, Isaac!) and it has been so nice to see it all come together. If you’re curious what colors we have picked out, our color palette includes: Eucalyptus Wreath (Behr) and Ultra Pure White (Behr) in our bedroom; Cherry Cola (Behr) in the kitchen; NYPD (Behr) in the bathroom; and Agreeable Grey (Sherwin Williams) in our guest bedroom, living room and entryway.
The perfect pen: I am a pen and paper kind of gal. I work best when I manually write down a to-do list everyday, write in a planner, and put reminders on sticky notes. This means I use pens a lot and my favorite pen of the moment is the Sharpie S-Gel 0.7. I recently got a pack of these pens that came with some fun colors such as blue, purple, red, and green. They are super smooth to write with and don’t smear after about five-seconds of drying. Perfection!
Canva: As many of you probably know, we are getting married this June which means it is crunch time! Lately, I have been using Canva, an online graphic design website to make our seating chart, signs, and anything else we can think of. The site is free to use, unless you upgrade to the premium version, but we’ve done well with the free version.
Daily walks: Although the weather isn’t as warm as I would like it to be, I am trying to enjoy it. My fiance and I have been going on a walk almost everyday for the past month, and it has been such a lovely addition to our daily routine. Going on a walk outside lets me get some fresh air after working inside, brings some movement to my day after sitting for the majority of the day, and gives both of us a chance to catch up on how our day went. It’s so easy to mindlessly eat dinner after work, watch a show, and then just go to bed. I love having the time to chat together in a more intentional way.
Batman: With the latest Batman movie just released, my interest in this character has peaked once again. We saw Robert Pattinson’s Batman in theaters and thought it was a great movie. However, this made us want to go back and watch our all-time favorite rendition of the Batman done by director Christopher Nolan. We watched Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises and I can easily say that these are some of my favorite movies.
Jewelry making: Having hobbies outside of work is so important, and for the past year and a half I have been learning how to make jewelry out of polymer clay. I began this hobby during COVID quarantine back in 2020 when I desperately needed something to do at home, and I’ve loved it ever since. I love wearing unique and bold jewelry, and pushing myself creatively, so being able to make them myself is a win-win.
I hope this list was interesting and fun to read. I’d encourage anyone to take some time to think about even a few things that they are currently enjoying in their life right now as a way to practice gratitude—something we all could always use more of.
