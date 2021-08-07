The storm that swept through Itasca County on July 26 took a toll on properties all over the area.
Driving through town last week, I could see trees down in just about every neighborhood. Many people went without power for days.
I’d like to say thank you to all the linesman, utility workers, emergency responders, and friendly neighbors out there. They were working around the clock to restore power and clean up the damage. Thanks for being there when we needed it the most.
I’ve weathered some nasty storms in my life. July’s storm wasn’t the worst, but I bet it’s in my top five. It was interesting to watch my two-year-old son’s reaction as the clouds grew darker and the wind picked up.
Thankfully, my home was mostly unaffected by the storm, but others were not so lucky. I saw trees resting on rooftops, crushing cars, and blocking roads. Power outages caused food to spoil and I heard stories about pontoons going airborne. Some say my missing umbrella still hasn’t touched the ground.
When I lived aboard, I was told to prepare for a couple large typhoons, but they were never as intense as I expected. Minnesota’s storms put them to shame. I’ve never seen the power of a tornado up close, but I’ve seen the devastation afterward. It’s a scary sight to see.
Unfortunately, the Herald-Review’s office suffered extensive rain damage. Several colleagues walked into work the next day and discovered rain-soaked offices and the soggy remains of old newspapers. Thankfully, a library of old editions were left unscathed.
For now, we’ll be working in a temporary workspace. Things may be a bit tighter than before, but that will be just fine.
The City of Grand Rapids and Itasca County were quick to respond after the storm. They set up cleanup sites on each end of town so people could drop off storm debris and spoiled food. The sheer amount of debris dropped off was staggering. Massive piles of wood built up at both sites, but workers have made quick work of its disposal.
I think it’s worth mentioning that during a storm like that, it may be wise to stay put when possible. Our emergency responders receive more calls following a destructive storm. They may be on their way to save somebody’s life, stop a fire from spreading, or safely clean up a downed power line. Keeping the roads clear, especially with power outages and traffic lights down, helps them do their jobs, which helps us all.
Thanks again to all those who showed up when the weather went haywire. It’s greatly appreciated.
