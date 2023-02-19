Hello Grand Rapids, Itasca County, and all readers who have found the Herald Review.
My name is Jonathan Ryan, and I am a new independent writer for this paper. Many of you know me by now, many of you don’t. I am not originally from this area but found myself in the north woods nearly 10 years ago when I separated from the active-duty Army. I have been on a whirlwind of a journey ever since.
First, the most important things in my life: My wife, Jessica, a local hospice nurse, we have been married for nine amazing years. My two young sons Callum (3) and Cohen (1) who light up my world every day. And the Three Stooges in my home: Winnie my 10-year-old Labrador Retriever, Murphy, my 140 lb. runt of an English Mastiff, and Ouiser (Wheezer,) our baby Ragdoll Kitten who has fit right into our home these last few weeks.
Since I have been in Grand Rapids, I have experienced more than I could have asked for from a small town. Originally from Minneapolis, this area used to be a cabin trip for me. It has now become my home. I met my wife here, we had our children here, we have family in this area, and we have our friends who we love and can depend on for anything.
"
I received my higher education here. Itasca Community College truly is The Best Place to Start. I received my B.A. from The College of St. Scholastica, and I have some finishing up to do at Bemidji State as well.
I have explored many career opportunities in this area…if you know, you know. It seems I have been everywhere. People call me crazy, but truthfully, I am inspired by many things. I want to do it all. I just view each experience as opportunities I seek in life. I have loved the various jobs, roles, and careers I have been part of in this area, but ultimately, it is important for me to do the things I love and to be available to my family.
Apart from writing for this paper, I am also a substitute teacher for our local school districts for the last three years, which has been an amazing experience for me, and I am also a local small-business owner. It was always important for me to work for myself as much as possible. Finally, I feel I am in the position I have spent years maneuvering to find, and I couldn’t be more excited. I owe so much to my vast network of support. My friends and my family, you know who you are.
I look forward to writing for this community for a long time.
