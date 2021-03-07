I have a simple question for world and U.S. leaders.
Storytelling can be important and morally supporting. Too often it is not.
Too few understand the process of critical thinking to sort out the truth from lies. Cults can develop from untruths. Pain and even death can result from misinformation.
Now for my question: Martha Stewart was convicted and served time in prison for telling one lie. First, where is our famous democratic system of checks and balances?
Why can’t known tellers of falsehoods (known as liars) get a court date?
Bruce Robinson
Grand Rapids
