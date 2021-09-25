In 1054 AD Japanese sky watchers noticed and recorded a new light in the night sky. It blazed brightly for months, and then faded from view. The Japanese called it the Guest Light. If such a story had spread to the outside world, it would have been considered legend. But in more modern times and with telescopes, astronomers found the remnant of that event. Far from being a legend, the event was actually a stellar explosion called a supernova. It marked the explosive death of a once massive star. The remnants of that explosion have expanded outward into space for nearly a thousand years and those remnants form a beautiful cosmic phenomenon called the Crab Nebula. At the center of that nebula the stellar corpse of that star remains. The story of the Guest Star indicates that behind many legends and even though people may have misunderstood the true cause, there is often a real event.
Three thousand six hundred years ago there was another event recorded by civilizations and texts just north of the Dead Sea in Jordan. An area of roughly two hundred square miles was obliterated and lesser but substantial destruction radiated out from there. The area was inhabited by mostly farmers and fishermen and had cities and villages. One of the communities destroyed was Tall el-Hammam. It is believed by some to be the city also known as Sodom. Just a few miles away was the city of Jericho. It too was completely destroyed along with its inhabitants and anyone unfortunate enough to be nearby.
These are the same cities referenced in the Old Testament stories. The legends say they were destroyed in almost an instant by the ‘wrath of God’. For most of modern history, these stories were considered legend by scholars and were told to teach a moral lesson about the fate of an evil people. Modern science is discovering it was actually far worse than the ancient stories say.
Modern scientific methods have unearthed evidence that the area experienced incredible heat nearly as hot as the surface of the sun. There was a tremendous shock wave that leveled buildings and ripped the tops off of palaces and leveled stone walls. No person or animal could have survived being literally reduced to ash along with all wood structures. Even pottery shards show evidence of tremendous heat far hotter than any kiln. There are tiny grains of ‘shocked’ quartz commonly found around asteroid impact sites. Everyone within the immediate area of destruction and well beyond the city of Tall el-Hammam would have died instantly. And there’s more.
After the event, the archeological and geological evidence indicates the area was largely absent of humans even though the area contains some of the richest farmland around. While human populations grew in the surrounding areas both before and after the event, the area of destruction did not recover for several centuries. In a sense, the ground had been cursed.
Having no other frame of reference, people at that time in human history believed all elements and forces of Nature were the work of deities. But in light of science, what other explanation could there be to create such an event? There is no evidence of volcanism for that area and time period and an earthquake or war could level buildings but not create temperatures hot enough to turn clay pots to glass. There is only one known natural phenomenon that fits the evidence: an asteroid or comet exploding above the ground as it passes through Earth’s atmosphere. It would produce all the observed effects and evidence: tremendous heat, a powerful shockwave, and remnants of the asteroid raining down on the landscape. It could have also caused soil contamination, rendering it worthless for farming for several centuries.
This was not a unique occurrence. In 1908 a comet fragment or asteroid exploded over Siberia leveling trees for hundreds of square miles. It packed the punch of hundreds of Hiroshima size atomic bombs and was more powerful than the Tall el-Hammam event. The local native people were convinced it was the work of their god Ogdy, who had visited his wrath upon them. It wasn’t until 1921 that scientists were able to reach the area and discover the magnitude of the blast. It is known as the Tunguska Impact.
Airbursts caused by asteroids and comets, or their fragments, exploding before they reach the ground are a natural part of Earth hazards. They are well documented, and will continue to occur in the future. They are particularly troubling because they give little or no advance warning. While they have nothing to do with the moral condition of humanity, they, nevertheless, could ruin a perfectly good day for anyone.
