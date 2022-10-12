Chelsey Perkins at the Brainerd Dispatch reported last week, “Something was missing Oct. 3, from a legislative candidate forum hosted at Central Lakes College by the chapter of the League of Women Voters: the entire slate of Republican candidates.”

Something’s missing, alright. State Senator Eichorn and Representative Igo show up at the Capitol in St. Paul, where they vote as they’re told by their party bosses. But they won’t show up at a candidate forum to answer questions, any more than they show up for constituents who need help. It’s of a piece with the new party line, at the State and national levels: elections are fraudulent, and if we don’t like the result, we refuse to accept it.

