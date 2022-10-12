Chelsey Perkins at the Brainerd Dispatch reported last week, “Something was missing Oct. 3, from a legislative candidate forum hosted at Central Lakes College by the chapter of the League of Women Voters: the entire slate of Republican candidates.”
Something’s missing, alright. State Senator Eichorn and Representative Igo show up at the Capitol in St. Paul, where they vote as they’re told by their party bosses. But they won’t show up at a candidate forum to answer questions, any more than they show up for constituents who need help. It’s of a piece with the new party line, at the State and national levels: elections are fraudulent, and if we don’t like the result, we refuse to accept it.
The idea of a candidate forum is that, with two parties, voters can gather information and make a choice – a choice with consequences in all our lives. But the new Republican Party doesn’t believe in a two- party system. Every one of the candidates running on that slate have spoken out against voting rights, and taken steps to make it harder to vote. It’s plain, they envision a one-party system, that can rig the districts and over-turn the voters’ will. And for House District 6A, they’ve put up a completely inexperienced fundamentalist pastor, Ben Davis, who believes that his view of Christianity should trump the rights guaranteed in the Constitution.
Something’s missing from their understanding of who they’re supposed to be working for. I just hope patriotic Americans, who believe in our country and all it stands for, don’t go missing on Election Day.
