Cathy and Everett JOhnson and their five children waited for years to become homeowners. They qualified and were chosen to be Habitat for Humanity recipients, but it took some time to find the right lot to build a house suitable for a family of seven.
Finally, when Cathy was pregnant with their fifth child—after living in a two bedroom apartment with four children for years—they moved into their new Habitat house in Crosby. Everett works in construction, so he spent a good amount of time helping the crew build their home, putting in about 600 sweat equity hours. “It’s pretty awesome to help build your own home,” Cathy said.
Years later, after they’d settled into their new home, Cathy heard from Kevin Pelkey at Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity, saying they could get solar panels on their home as part of another program, if they were interested.
“When they first came out with it and thought about us, well I’d heard a little about solar, but then Kevin suggested it to us. I said absolutely!”
With a family of seven—including several teenagers—saving on electricity is a big deal. Sometimes, paying for air conditioning in the summer, their electric bill might be $170.00. But in the winter it’s more like $40. Or less.
“This month I don’t even have a bill,” Cathy said. “That’s just totally awesome. I’m surprised that it saves us that much.”
While the Johnson family enjoys the cost savings and green energy of their Solar for Humanity array, and great progress has been made in expanding clean energy in our region, your support is key to fully preparing our households and communities for a clean energy future. There are so many more families to help, so many more ways we can build more solar, lower energy bills, and decrease community-wide dependence on fossil fuels.
The truth is, the Johnson family is not alone. There are many more families in need, struggling under the weight of rising energy bills, yearning for a safe, warm home for their family.
You have the power to make a difference.
We can keep this work going in 2023. We can help families like the Johnsons, we can build more solar in Central & Northern Minnesota.
RREAL is Rural Renewable Energy Alliance. For more information, visit rreal.org.
