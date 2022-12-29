Cathy and Everett JOhnson and their five children waited for years to become homeowners. They qualified and were chosen to be Habitat for Humanity recipients, but it took some time to find the right lot to build a house suitable for a family of seven.

Finally, when Cathy was pregnant with their fifth child—after living in a two bedroom apartment with four children for years—they moved into their new Habitat house in Crosby. Everett works in construction, so he spent a good amount of time helping the crew build their home, putting in about 600 sweat equity hours. “It’s pretty awesome to help build your own home,” Cathy said.

