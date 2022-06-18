Oh, where to begin with Joel Adamson’s misguided sense of how people learn to be compassionate, empathetic and kind. In his world, the only way to stem the tide of “violence in the streets, extreme violence in video games, and bullying in schools” is to eliminate abortion and put prayer back into the schools.
Mr. Adamson confidently states that, when he was conceived in 1953, his biological mother had “choices”. Well, I was conceived in 1952, and believe me, my mother had two choices – marry my father to legitimize my existence, or become the Hester Prynne of Duluth, forever scorned by family, friends and strangers. She was also excommunicated from the catholic church for marrying a divorced man (the irony is not lost on me). Alas, my mother-in-law also conceived a child in 1952, and was widowed in 1953. She too was treated as a pariah, refused a teaching job because it was “obvious she was an unmarried mother” and would make a poor role model for her students. What were her choices?
Where is God in all of this? Mr. Adamson describes society as having an “empty heart that needs to be filled with the love of god”, and goes on to lament the removal of prayer in our schools. He ignores the most important way children learn, which is within their families. While the First Amendment to our constitution prohibits prayer in schools, it does not prohibit us from teaching our children the love of God in our own homes and places of worship. Raise your hand if you are prepared to welcome Jewish, Muslim, Hindu, Indigenous and Buddhist prayers along with the Lord’s Prayer in the schools. I didn’t think so.
In my experience, those who have been raised in a secular environment are just as compassionate, empathetic and kind as those raised within a religion. Most are learning how to be compassionate, kind and inclusive citizens of the world, without judging others by race, religion, sexual orientation, marital status, or disability. Our society does not need a Christian God to make us good people.
Women all over the world who find themselves pregnant value life – their own and their children’s. But if our society is reflected in the laws we pass and the programs we support, religious conservatives have proven that they do not value life. They refuse to establish gun safety laws and have eliminated social welfare programs for families. They withhold medical care for young families and reduce educational opportunities for all. They suppress voter turnout and refuse to even talk about holding men accountable for the children they conceive. And most appalling of all, they treat women as incubators rather than as valuable human beings. Does anyone reading this know a god who can teach our leaders how to legislate compassion, empathy and kindness, while also offering women the choices they need to take care of themselves and their children? I didn’t think so.
Julie Nichols Legg
Palisade
