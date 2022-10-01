“(Democratic) socialism doesn’t aim at robbing the rich, but at preventing the rich from continuing to rob the poor.” - Tom Mann
The writer who recently wrote about the “evils” of socialism/communism had good intentions, but his “facts” are problematic. Apparently he wants to believe all forms of “socialism” to be the same, when, in fact, there are many different forms of socialism, some similar, some not. Here’s information I found on Wikipedia in 15 minutes of looking.
“Democratic socialism” may be a very broad, or a more limited concept, if one includes all the forms of socialism that are democratic, and which REJECT an authoritarian Marxist–Leninist (communist) state. Democratic socialism is a broad label that includes libertarian socialism, market socialism, reformist socialism, and revolutionary socialism, as well as ethical socialism, liberal socialism, social democracy, and some forms of state and utopian socialism.
A democratic socialist is NOT Marxist socialist or communist. A democratic socialist is still a capitalist, but one who seeks to restrain the self-destructive excesses of capitalism. and to channel government’s use of our tax money into creating opportunities for everyone. “Democratic socialists believe that both the economy and society should be run democratically to meet human needs, not simply to make profits for a greedy few.” - Angie Rubino (Stafford)
The “authoritarian” form of socialism is called “national socialism.” It’s the system used by Hitler in Nazi Germany. Trump intended to create a Nazi-style government in America that benefited him, even as he lied about working on our behalf. (According to the Washington Post, Trump lied more than 30,000 times while in office, and he’s still lying, Who benefits from his lies?)
When using the term “socialism,” Trump’s primary goal was always to provoke his supporter’s fears, which is why he used the term constantly in speeches. It’s a “dog whistle” term people respond to without thinking. Trump NEVER told his base what kind of “socialism” he was referring to, because he was COUNTING on them getting it wrong - which they did.
The Post Office is based on socialism. Congressional politicians pay is publicly funded, as is months of publicly funded paid vacation, paid retirement, and paid free vaccinations. The bail-out of car manufacturers, and tax credits given to corporations were socialist actions. The stimulus checks we received from the government - socialism.
If you fear socialism, then live your truth. Don’t accept social security, Medicare, or Medicaid. Avoid public beaches, libraries, and national parks. Don’t let your children attend tax-supported schools or take advantage of school or community food programs. Drive only on toll roads. Don’t call 911 unless you intend to pay for services rendered. I could go on.
Supreme Court Justice Earl Warren; “Many people consider the things government does for THEM to be “social progress.” but they regard the things government does for OTHERS to be “socialism.”
