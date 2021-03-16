“It ain’t what you don’t know that causes you trouble; it’s what you know that just ain’t so. - Mark Twain”
The writer from Spring Lake has good intentions, but his “facts” are problematic. The main problem is he wants to consider ALL “socialism” to be the same, when, in fact, there are many different forms of socialism. Here’s a sample I found on Wikipedia in five minutes of looking.
“Democratic socialism is what most socialists understand by the concept of socialism. It may be a very broad or more limited concept, referring to all forms of socialism that are democratic, and which reject an authoritarian Marxist–Leninist state. Democratic socialism is a broad label and movement that includes forms of libertarian socialism, market socialism, reformist socialism, and revolutionary socialism, as well as ethical socialism, liberal socialism, social democracy, and some forms of state socialism, and utopian socialism.”
As I understand it, the “authoritarian” form of socialism is also called “national socialism,” a system connected directly to Adolf Hitler and Nazi Germany. Ironically, many of Trump’s decisions were leading to the creation of a Nazi-like government in America, one that primarily benefited him, even as he lied more than 29,000 times (according to the Washington Post) and told the public he was working on our behalf.
One of the primary beliefs of Hitler, was the idea “those you want to control you must first make afraid.” One of Trump’s goals was to make his base be afraid, which is why he threw the “s” term out constantly at rallies. It was a “dog whistle” term people responded to automatically. Trump never told his base what kind of “socialism” he was referring to, because he knew his audience, and he was counting on them getting it wrong, which they did. He wanted his base to stop thinking, so they’d be easier to control.
Democratic socialism is the form of government currently associated with Scandinavian countries, all of them doing well, under the circumstances. The U.S. Post Office is a socialized organization. Politicians in Congress made $170,000 in publicly-funded pay last year, had months of publicly-funded paid vacation, paid retirement, and were one of the first to receive free vaccinations. The stimulus money we recently got from the government was a form of socialism.
The writer mentions people not working, and getting free things. How many people does he know personally who are like this? Or is this just a case of “fake news” spread by Fox, Trump, and the GOP? Did we get what we deserved under Trump’s (lack of) leadership - more than 400,000 dead, and our economy in ruins, while countries like Vietnam, New Zealand and others currently have zero Covid deaths? If God is in charge of everything, does that mean he wanted Trump to be the most destructive, vile, corrupt, and seditious man to ever be America’s president?
The writer has good intentions, but his failure lies in his denial of the consequences he wants to ascribe to those who differ and disagree with him. As with so many like him, he put his pen in motion before his brain was fully engaged.
Gary Burt
Marble
