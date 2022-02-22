While scrolling through Facebook and a post about your most hated politician comes up. There are many likes and comments, but no dislike button to stop seeing this garbage? Seeing these posts has a negative effect on your day.
Even though you can just scroll past and ignore the post, the idea still lingers in back of your mind. It may not be an immediate response, however scrolling everyday through negative content has a larger impact on our mental health than we think.
What we allow ourselves to see everyday, shapes our ideas and what stance we have on certain topics. Although it is good to have an open mind and be considerate of others’ ideas, it is more important to have the ability to block out negativity. Social media and smartphones are important, it’s how we communicate with each other. It is also our largest resource to give us information about the world around us and what’s going on.
Despite the positive outcomes to social media, what about it is unhelpful or unneeded? As people become more and more aware of other people’s lives, people want to give others the impression their life is perfect. Even though we know no one’s life is perfect, we’d like to think that we could live that dream one day. We are given false hope through social media.
As the rate of mental health issues and use of phones both rise, it is important to look from the outside how this could be helped. Scrolling through many social media platforms, young adults are shown what they should look like. What they should have. How much money they need. But they aren’t shown how they should be taking care of their mental health.
Self esteem is one of the largest impacts on mental health. As people are shown they are unworthy in society’s eyes, it only increases the chance of depression. However if the constant negativity would be able to be stopped it could help a lot more than we think. Like if app companies were to add a dislike button.
The addition of a dislike button would give the viewer more control over what negative content they allow themselves to see. For example, for someone with high insecurities and an eating disorder, it’s not the most ideal situation to scroll through a bikini ad. Although the company is only trying to sell their product, it may be detrimental to someone.
The addition of a dislike button would need to be added carefully, as it could also hurt the person who posted it. However, if the person who posted it could turn off their dislike notifications, the problem would be solved.
Dislike buttons should be added to all social media platforms so viewers can better regulate what type of content enters their brain. The use of a dislike button could increase the mental health of many people. However, to protect everyone, there should also be an option to not see the amount of dislikes.
Callie Newberg
Deer River
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.