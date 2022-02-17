There have been some pretty bad presidents, but Biden is the worst ever. At least the other presidents loved the U.S., but Biden truly hates it. Everything he does is against making America great.
Only Biden would leave U.S. troops behind in Afghanistan. He thinks he did a great job. We have men that went over there to try to get these people back to the U.S., but without our government’s help. In fact, our government is working against them. Biden never mentions it.
Only the Biden regime would open the border to the whole world. It doesn’t matter if drugs are pouring in or there is human trafficking. There are 2.5+ million people here since he opened it and many more will come. They don’t need covid tests or have to wear a mask. They are secretly put on planes to go anywhere in the U.S that they want - at our expense. As people here are getting fired for not getting the shot, these illegals are treated better than those in the U.S. His plan is working out great! They will get citizenship and then be able to vote. But all of us will go broke paying for all these people. If this was President Trump doing this, they would get him out of office. We need to close the border now! A country without borders is not a country.
I hope everyone wakes up to this and votes these radical loonies out. If this isn’t enough to make your head spin, Hillary is going to run again!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Oh for heaven's sake! You've been watching too much OAN! Your opinion sounds more like one of its talking points. Biden hates America? He has served this country for decades. His son served this country. I can think of only one president who, before becoming president, never spent as much as one hour serving this country and found a cockamamy excuse to avoid the draft.. So … who hates this country? Certainly not Biden. Has he done a perfect job? No. But name me one single president who has. I suggest you start educating yourself beyond some extreme right wing hogwash. You owe it to yourself to be better informed or it will be you who will be ruining this country.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.