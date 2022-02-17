There have been some pretty bad presidents, but Biden is the worst ever. At least the other presidents loved the U.S., but Biden truly hates it. Everything he does is against making America great. 

Only Biden would leave U.S. troops behind in Afghanistan. He thinks he did a great job. We have men that went over there to try to get these people back to the U.S., but without our government’s help. In fact, our government is working against them. Biden never mentions it. 

Only the Biden regime would open the border to the whole world. It doesn’t matter if drugs are pouring in or there is human trafficking. There are 2.5+ million people here since he opened it and many more will come. They don’t need covid tests or have to wear a mask. They are secretly put on planes to go anywhere in the U.S that they want - at our expense. As people here are getting fired for not getting the shot, these illegals are treated better than those in the U.S. His plan is working out great! They will get citizenship and then be able to vote. But all of us will go broke paying for all these people. If this was President Trump doing this, they would get him out of office. We need to close the border now! A country without borders is not a country. 

I hope everyone wakes up to this and votes these radical loonies out. If this isn’t enough to make your head spin, Hillary is going to run again!

 

Kristy Uman

Bigfork

