How disappointing to find out that the Grand Rapids Players’ production of Sister Act was cancelled. I, along with five friends, had purchased tickets for the first Sunday, March 20th, Matinee. We were really looking forward to a joyous/entertaining small block of time “away” from our thoughts about the devastation taking place in Ukraine and our helplessness to stop or fix it. However, I seriously have to question the Grand Rapids Players reasoning for having cancelled this wonderfully upbeat musical. They give their reason as being terribly insensitive because the script was written for a person of color. According to the internet Sister Mary Clarence was partially based on the life of Delores Hart who had been an accomplished Hollywood actress, singer and dancer. She had starred in movies such as Where the Boys Are and King Creole. She dropped out of that life and became a nun at age twenty-four. She is Caucasian.
The internet also indicates that Screenwriter Paul Rudnick pitched Sister Act to producer Scott Rudin in 1987, with Bette Midler in mind for the lead role and Midler turned it down in 1992 because she didn’t think her fans would want to see her play the part of a nun.
The Wednesday edition of the Herald Review has a wonderful article and photos of the actors in their costumes. The actors and all of the supporting folks have worked so hard, so I can imagine they are terribly disappointed also. It really is a shame, especially at a time when we all could use a lift.
