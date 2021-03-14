I’ve worked several odd jobs in my career. I started off as a sportswriter in Fargo before a short stint covering news in Bemidji. Yes, I’m still covering news in Grand Rapids, but I took a little detour along the way. After I graduated college, I took the advice of a friend and applied for a job teaching English in Japan. Within a year, I had a job offer and a one-way plane ticket to the land of the rising sun. I only knew a couple words of Japanese (sushi is Japanese, right?), but I decided to do something crazy while I was still young.
Life in Japan was much different than life in the Midwest, but I adjusted to the culture rather quickly. I lived in a quiet neighborhood on the eastern coast, about 90 minutes from Tokyo.
My next-door neighbor was a hockey-loving Edmontontonian who unexpectedly spoke with a valley girl accent. We were both excited to start our new jobs and having a colleague from the Western hemisphere made the adjustment to a new country much easier.
I thought I’d share some of the differences between schools in Japan and schools here in Minnesota. Two major differences really stuck with me over the years.
In Japan, students don’t eat in a cafeteria. Instead, food is prepared by the kitchen staff and it is carted up to each classroom. Each cart held the day’s lunch for one class and typically contained rice, soup, salad, and an entrée. They even served barbecued whale one day. Dessert was usually fruit or maybe something sweet like ice cream.
Each classroom dished out their own portions. Students wore aprons and hairnets and served food to their classmates while the teacher read daily announcements. Desks were turned towards each other to form small lunch groups and students began to eat once everyone was served and sitting at their desk.
You might also be surprised to learn that the schools in Japan don’t typically employ a custodial staff. They did have groundskeepers to take care of the property, but it was the students who cleaned the school.
It seemed a bit strange at first, but when I thought about it, it made perfect sense. Students in each classroom had an assignment. Some students would sweep the floor of the classroom, while others would mop the hallways. Another group of students would go downstairs to clean the entryway, while more took out the trash. The whole school was cleaned in 15 minutes.
It was brilliant. The school was clean, and the students learned responsibility. I loved the lessons learned and I think a similar structure would do well to serve students here in Minnesota.
I spent three years in Japan. I taught at five elementary schools and one junior high school. I also served as a substitute at a dozen other schools. Only one, newer elementary school had a cafeteria and custodial staff.
I hope my old schools continue their lessons in service and responsibility. Now that I’m a father of an 18-month-old son, education is at the forefront of my mind. I’ll do my best to teach him those values, but I would love to see those simple lessons reinforced in his classroom when he gets older.
