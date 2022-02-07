Any ordinary person might think that their social media accounts and home lives are completely separate from what happens at school, a government-mandated activity that everyone is required to go to. In fact, logically, it’s unreasonable for schools to “spy” on kids and look into their social media accounts, right? Our first amendment right to speech is already altered once we enter school doors, so why shouldn’t we be able to have that amendment outside of those doors? This is what many believe. However, I’m here, as a student in a public school system, to argue that to an extent, yes, schools should be able to view and provide consequences of things that are posted on social media.
Many of my fellow peers may find this controversial, as they like to post whatever they want to on social media. However, in just my 12 years of schooling, I have seen countless incidents where social media has proved to be the hero in situations that involved students’ safety. Recently, a football team in a nearby city did unspeakable things to one of their team members. Thanks to countless social media posts, officials became aware of the incident and were able to provide one perpetrator with punishment. In this way, social media helps upkeep the safety of students in school and school-sponsored activities.
Some students may be concerned about schools violating their privacy by being able to monitor their social media accounts. The resolution with this issue is solved easily. Firstly, schools are almost never directly watching everything that students post. Typically, someone who has seen the post- consensually by the poster- brings it to the attention of a school official. Therefore, you won’t find a principal casually stalking your instagram page. Secondly, in my school and many across the country, students are taught good “digital citizenship” in middle school. Essentially, students are warned about their social media accounts being able to be used by anyone, especially if it’s a public account.
Of course, with every topic, there are issues that need to be addressed. Recently, a case for a cheerleader speaking profanities on her Snapchat story and getting kicked off her cheer squad because of it, has made its way all the way to the Supreme Court. This is one case which is quite controversial among Americans. As for my opinion, I believe students should know what consequences their actions have. Yes, the young girl should have been punished, but not as severely as being kicked off the team. A two-week suspension from cheer, for instance, would have been reasonable.
To answer the question of if schools should be able to provide punishment based on what is posted on social media: to an extent. It is important to upkeep students’ safety and that can be done through social media. It is also important for students to understand that saying hurtful things comes with consequences, just some which are not as severe as some schools make them.
Sources
https://www.aclu.org/news/free-speech/punished-for-a-snapchat-why-schools-shouldnt-police-students-speech-outside-of-school/
https://bringmethenews.com/Minnesota-news/proctor-football-investigation-17-year-old-charged-with-sexually-assaulting-teammate
Cate Schwake
Grand Rapids
