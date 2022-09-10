A Sheriff’s job is protecting life and property and preserving peace, to enforce laws, prevent crimes, and provide an efficient level of response to both emergency and non-emergency requests for law enforcement services. They are also responsible for providing a secure and safe correctional facility. Sheriffs cannot decide which law they will enforce.
A Sheriff is a non-political job. In our country we are subjected to the rule of law. Anyone who disagrees with a law may use legitimate and constitutional process to try to change that law.
Laws are determined at the Legislative level, by people who are responsible to their constituents. These laws are enforced by the Judicial system. The Judicial system can tell the Sheriff to temporarily remove guns from a known violent or mentally ill person. This order goes to the Sheriff whose responsibility is to follow that order. The Red Flag laws have repeatedly upheld in Courts across the nation.
The Minnesota legislature has attempted to propose a law that would allow the police to petition a State Court to temporarily remove firearms from a person who may present a danger to themselves or others. Recent school shootings, shootings in grocery stores, and other mass shootings by people known to have serious mental problems have prompted 19 states to enact this type of law. These tragedies often bring social comment, “This offender was known to police and social workers to be dangerous, “WHY DON’T THEY DO SOMETHING?” Red Flag Laws are also known in some other states as “Extreme Risk Laws.”
How many times have you been watching the news and heard about a shooting done by a mentally ill or a person who is known to have past violent offenses?
Minnesota is not an Extreme Risk State. Call your Representative to find out why.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.