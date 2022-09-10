A Sheriff’s job is protecting life and property and preserving peace, to enforce laws, prevent crimes, and provide an efficient level of response to both emergency and non-emergency requests for law enforcement services. They are also responsible for providing a secure and safe correctional facility. Sheriffs cannot decide which law they will enforce.

A Sheriff is a non-political job. In our country we are subjected to the rule of law. Anyone who disagrees with a law may use legitimate and constitutional process to try to change that law.

