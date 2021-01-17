On Jan. 6, we were treated to the disgusting spectacle of right wing extremists, many of them supporting confederate and neo-Nazi regalia, rampaging through the Capitol building in Washington D.C., invading and desecrating the sacred center of American democracy.
Why were they there? Why were they engaging in this act of insurrection? Because they believed the lies of Donald Trump: That there has been massive fraud in the recent election (there wasn’t); that Joe Biden and the Democrats had “stolen” the election (they did not -- Biden won by around seven million popular votes and by 74 electoral votes); and so forth. Trump incited them in order to use them as pawns in his ill-fated coup -- a desperate, last-ditch attempt to hold on to a position he lost rather than allow the peaceful transfer of power to the legitimate winner of the election, President-Elect Joe Biden.
This was an insult to democracy, and to all that so many Americans, over so many generations, have fought, bled, and died for.
The best that can be said for the insurrectionists is that they were deluded by Trump’s lies.
But Trump did not act alone. He had accomplices, who helped to promulgate dishonest nonsense designed to enrage his base and prod them to commit acts of violence and terrorism.
One accomplice was Congressman Pete Stauber of the 8th District. In December, Stauber co-signed an Amicus Brief written by the Attorney General of Texas, which made allegations, absurd on their face, that the election was not valid.
Because these allegations were absurd (they were quickly and summarily rejected by Courts stacked with Republican-appointed judges), it is hard to imagine that he ever believed them. Instead, he was cynically lying to the American people, engaging in an act of crass political theater designed to increase his popularity with Trump supporters. He was pushing falsehood and trampling on the truth.
The lies that Trump and Stauber told were not without consequence. They led directly to the hyper-charged situation that ended with seditionists defiling the shrine of democracy; to the spectacle of the confederate flag being paraded through statuary hall (how many died in the Civil War to prevent that from happening); and with the deaths of several Americans.
Shame on Stauber. The 8th District is better than this. We have two years to wait. Then, we must use the power of the ballot box to remove this dishonest and dishonorable man.
Brian Vroman
Grand Rapids
