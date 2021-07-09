On July 1, the Minnesota Senate and House passed the state’s 2021 tax bill. The bill gives financial support, up to $3 million per year for 10 years, for the Oriented Strand Board (OSB) manufacturing plant project in Cohasset. The legislation will help bring hundreds of direct and indirect jobs to the area. The OSB project was recently approved to receive $15 million in funding from the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board. Senators Justin Eichorn (R-Grand Rapids), Tom Bakk (I-Cook) and David Tomassoni (DFL-Chisolm) each co-authored the provision and released the following statement:
“I’m really excited for the opportunities this brings not only for Cohasset, but for the entire region,” Eichorn said. “Supporting good-paying Northern Minnesota jobs is something I have been fighting for and I hope everyone supports. I am grateful to be able to help shepherd this project through the IRRRB and the legislative process. I look forward to seeing the construction of this new plant and welcoming all the workers to Cohasset.”
“This is a huge win for the people of Northeastern Minnesota,” Bakk said. “This is a great example of the State wisely partnering with employers to provide greater economic opportunity for Minnesotans. My bill coupled with the funding approved by the IRRRB last week will ensure we get this critical project done.”
“This provision will help bring good-paying jobs to the Northland,” Tomassoni said. “The OSB plant will be a huge economic boon to our region. It was critically important for us to get funding secured both from the IRRRB and at the legislature. Glad to be part of a bipartisan effort to bring these jobs to Northern Minnesota.”
