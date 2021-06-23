“I’m really excited for the opportunities this brings not only for Cohasset, but for the entire region,” Sen. Justin Eichorn (R - Grand Rapids) said. “Supporting good-paying Northern Minnesota jobs is something I have been fighting for and I hope everyone supports. I am grateful to be able to help shepherd this project through the IRRRB and the legislative process. I look forward to seeing the construction of this new plant and welcoming all the workers to Cohasset.”
“This is a huge win for the people of Northeastern Minnesota,” Sen. Tom Bakk (I - Cook) said. “This is a great example of the State wisely partnering with employers to provide greater economic opportunity for Minnesotans. I am optimistic that my bill to complete state funding for the project will pass the legislature soon as we wrap up our state budget.”
The $440 million OSB project will bring roughly 150 direct jobs to Cohasset and up to 400 spinoff jobs associated with plant operations. Furthermore, between 300 and 400 construction jobs are anticipated to be needed to build the plant. The plant will be built on more than 400 acres of property in the Cohasset area.
Legislation to provide additional resources to the project is currently being debated by the Minnesota legislature.
“I am confident we are going to get this done,” Eichorn said. “The Senate is on board, and I am hopeful the House and Governor will get on board too. This project makes too much sense to not get done. Getting IRRRB support was huge and now we just need to get things done at the Capitol.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.