Senator Justin Eichorn (R-Grand Rapids) released the following statement regarding the fatal traffic accident involving an ambulance and a dump truck on June 8 in rural Itasca County where two people were killed. The crash occurred at the same location as a recent accident that took the life of DNR Conservation Officer Sarah Grell on May 24.
“My thoughts and prayers go out to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives and for those injured in the crash on Tuesday morning. I am extremely concerned about the safety of this intersection and am fully committed to finding a solution to prevent these tragedies from ever happening again. I am actively working with Representative Spencer Igo and members of the Senate Transportation Committee to find a fix for this intersection. Furthermore, I will be working with Itasca County and MNDOT to ensure this threat to public safety is addressed. We cannot afford to lose any more lives.”
