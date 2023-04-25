Senator Grant Hauschild, representing NE Minnesota District 3, has kept his promise of delivering for his constituents. He has been the chief author of 90 Senate bills designed to help our NE Minnesota families and communities, and he has co-authored 181 bills since the legislative session began on Jan. 3, 2023: a truly incredible accomplishment!

Sen. Hauschild was the chief Senate author of the bipartisan legislation that brought extended unemployment benefits to address the terrible financial situation faced by over 400 Northshore Mining families of Silver Bay; and he helped get it signed into law in less than one month.

