“To secure these rights, governments are instituted among men.” -- Thomas Jefferson.
One primary purpose of government is to protect the rights of people. Why, then, is Senator Justin Eichorn doing the opposite?
One key right is the right to vote. Access to the ballot is essential in a democracy. It allows “We, the People” to express our will. Thus, in a democratic system, government should ensure that the right to vote is sacrosanct, and should make voting as easy and convenient as possible.
But Senator Eichorn wants to make it more difficult to vote by adding a needless I.D. requirement. Why? Senator Eichorn says it would strengthen our democracy. It would do no such thing. It would require voters who for whatever reason did not have a government-issued identification card to fill out a provisional ballot, and then go through a lot of hoop-jumping to make sure their votes are counted. Senator Eichorn thinks this hoop-jumping is no big deal. Perhaps not for a State Senator or others in positions of power, but for a working single parent whose time is already devoted to child care and earning a living, it is a very big deal.
So why is Senator Eichorn trying to put a new obstacle in the way of working class voters?
Let’s be clear: Voter fraud is a non-issue. Nationwide, instances of voter fraud are vanishingly rare. After all, how many people are going to perjure themselves and risk prison so that they can cast an illegal vote? Please. Further, Minnesota is among the best when it comes to running elections. This is not about fraud, or “election security.” Rather, Senator Eichorn’s actions need to be seen in the broader context of right-wing voter suppression attempts taking place around the country. Republicans like Senator Eichorn, realizing that they are becoming -- and in much of the nation, now are -- a minority party, are going to great lengths to make it difficult to vote, in the hope that marginalized people like the working poor, who lean heavily Democratic, will be deterred from voting.
If you can’t beat ‘em, change the rules and suppress ‘em.
We know what this is really about, Senator Eichorn. We are not gullible. Be honest with us.
Come on, Senator Eichorn. Enough with the right wing nonsense and partisan games. You can do better. Show some courage and stand up to thinktank ideologues and party bosses. Promote unity rather than division. You live in a divided district. Show that you care about the rights and well-being of all your constituents, not just those on the right.
Brian Vroman
Grand Rapids
