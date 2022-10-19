I’ve been through many election cycles. I thought I had prepared myself for the usual fare—negative ads, false claims, boasting of things not accomplished. While watching the last 2 Vikings games, I was treated to the frequent face of Governor Walz and his various claims. All I could think of was “What alternative universe does he live in?” But I shrugged it off as the usual fare I have often seen.
Now, however, things are happening closer to home. Negative ads have been used as long as I can remember. I understand they succeed because people do not do any research themselves and rely on what they hear. This is often far from the truth. There is enough fodder to criticize candidates for things they have done but putting words in another’s mouth should have repercussions.
I am speaking now of the comments in ads by Ben DeNucci. I understand he is in a three-way race for the Minnesota Senate in District 7. Things may be tight for him. There is no excuse, however, to make false claims about what one opponent, Rob Farnsworth, would do with the $9 billion dollar surplus. Mr. DeNucci appears to have jumped on the Republican position (Mr. Farnsworth is a Republican) of ending the tax on social security and helping with property tax relief. I happen to know Rob Farnsworth and I know that Rob Farnsworth’s abortion stance portrayed by Mr. De Nucci is not true. Mr. DeNucci is qualified for the alternate universe.
I wonder why after the past several years people do not grasp the need to research for themselves a candidate’s positions on issues of concern. Attend forums, ask questions directly of the candidates and be suspicious of negative ads.
I have mentioned just one race in this election cycle. My comments hold true for many of the races and I have seen letters to the editor making some highly suspicious claims. Wake up people and think for yourselves. Do not jump to a conclusion or accept something as fact because of comments in an ad or letter. The direction of this state and this country will be determined with the upcoming elections. I could really go on and on with additional comments but I hope my point has been made. We must actively seek the truth and not be spoon fed.
