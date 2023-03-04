I was surprised and disappointed that the Itasca County Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution declaring it a Second Amendment Dedicated County without advance notice or opportunity for opponents to be heard. The room was packed with pro-gun speakers who focused exclusively on Second Amendments rights or the economic impact and recreational value of firearm sports.

Missing from the citizen input was any mention of public safety and gun violence. No one mentioned or acknowledged one basic fact – guns kill in homicides, suicides, and accidents. In criminology, “American Exceptionalism” is a very bad thing. We don’t have more crime than other rich nations, but because we have more guns, they are more deadly. Rates for non-lethal crimes in Europe are about the same as ours, but our firearm death rate is between 7 and 20 times greater than in other developed countries.

