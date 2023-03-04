I was surprised and disappointed that the Itasca County Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution declaring it a Second Amendment Dedicated County without advance notice or opportunity for opponents to be heard. The room was packed with pro-gun speakers who focused exclusively on Second Amendments rights or the economic impact and recreational value of firearm sports.
Missing from the citizen input was any mention of public safety and gun violence. No one mentioned or acknowledged one basic fact – guns kill in homicides, suicides, and accidents. In criminology, “American Exceptionalism” is a very bad thing. We don’t have more crime than other rich nations, but because we have more guns, they are more deadly. Rates for non-lethal crimes in Europe are about the same as ours, but our firearm death rate is between 7 and 20 times greater than in other developed countries.
No speakers mentioned mass shootings – 647 in 2022; 80 so far in 2023. Many are motivated by white supremacist ideologies, and anti-LGBT, antisemitic, and misogynist hatred – El Paso, Buffalo, Temple of Life, Atlanta, Pulse – and abetted by assault rifles. In mass shooting
events, twice as many people die when killers have large capacity magazines. During a federal ban on automatic assault weapons between 1994 – 2004, people’s risk of death was 70% lower than since it expired.
School shootings are a uniquely American phenomenon – Uvalde, Parkland, Michigan State. And six-year-olds shoot their teacher. In 2020, the Center for Disease Control recorded about 45,000 gun-deaths: 25,000 suicides, 20,000s homicide. About 80% of all homicides were committed by guns. Guns also wound and generate over one million emergency room visits annually.
Whether a suicide attempt succeeds or fails depends on availability of a gun. The risks of self-harm – especially among less than college- educated, middle-aged white men, and adolescents – is far greater if there is a gun in the home, because suicide by guns is about 90%
Effective. More than 1,000 children younger than 18 years die while “playing” with a gun. Guns are the leading cause of death for people under 19 years of age (20%), even more than cars. And every death leaves behind grieving parents, siblings, children, and friends.
When the Supreme Court has affirmed citizens’ 2 nd Amendment rights, it also recognized that reasonable laws would not infringe those rights. There are many common sense laws that would reduce the carnage: background checks for all gun buyers; requirements for safe storage; Red Flag or Extreme Risk procedures; prohibitions on large capacity magazines; etc., etc. There is no silver bullet, but reasonable laws could reduce gun violence while respecting citizens’ rights.
The Itasca County Board has adopted a symbolic resolution to align itself with the National Rifle Association at the expense of its own citizens. While the resolution has no legal effect, it sends the wrong message. When it comes to guns, I’m pro-life.
