Winter has not quite ended but spring does appear to be coming our way. This in-between time of year does bring with it some additional considerations. For example, last Wednesday morning police officers and Meds-1 Paramedics responded to a report of a traffic accident on North 4th Street in front of Super One Liquors. Fortunately, the injuries were not serious.
An automobile was travelling east on 4th street when another vehicle, an SUV, ran into the rear of it. The automobile was not stationary at the time but actually travelling down the road. This is unusual. It is a good thing that there were not passengers in the rear of the automobile as the force of the collision, along with the difference in height of the vehicles, literally drove the trunk and its contents into the back seat of the automobile.
The next morning, officers received a call of another traffic accident. This one occurred at the intersection of 5th Street north, across from Super One Foods. A pedestrian was crossing the street and was struck by a vehicle. Again, there were no serious injuries.
The common denominator in both these accidents was that the drivers could not see out of their windshields due to frost. Please take the time to scrape your windows before driving.
Although ice fishing houses must soon be off lakes, it has not stopped people from getting in their last late season trip out onto the ice. The DNR and Itasca County Sheriff’s Department always warns that the ice is never completely safe and encourages people to use caution. On Saturday afternoon, Sergeant Jeff Carlson assisted the Sheriff’s Department and the DNR on a report of a four-wheeler that went through the ice and an injured rider. The accident occurred on Pokegama near King’s Landing.
Ice is not only a concern on our lakes. It is also a concern on our front steps, sidewalks and parking lots. We have responded to a number of medical emergencies recently in which people have slipped and fallen. The most recent was on Monday when an eighty-six year old man slipped on his front steps, falling backwards, striking his head. Please be careful on the ice it can be treacherous.
We continue to get one call a week from citizens reporting demonstrators on the Pokegama Avenue Bridge. We are aware that they are there every Friday afternoon. We were also aware that on Wednesday there would be a demonstration at the wayside rest area on State Highway 2 where it crosses over the Mississippi River. Apparently, this was in connection with the Line 3. The State Patrol was concerned that demonstrators would try to block traffic on Highway 2, which they did. It didn’t last very long. Grand Rapids Police Officers responded to assist the Itasca County Sheriff’s Deputies and State Troopers.
We did have some rather unusual calls this past week. In one, the local Post Office said they were unable to deliver mail to a house on NE 9th Street. The reason was that there was a rotting deer carcass laying on the front steps and it was beginning to smell. In fact, we received photos showing the carcass.
Officers responded to the house and found that the carcass had been disposed of but the driveway and yard was full of trailers, automobile parts and other junk. With the snow melting, blight calls will become more common. Last summer the police department investigated 87 blight complaints. This particular house is a rental. The City Council wants everyone to live in safe, healthy homes and takes this very seriously. Recently, they took steps to implement an inspection program.
In another call, the Itasca County Probation Office reported a suspicious sight. The responding officer learned that someone filled a bottle with gasoline, shoved a strip of cloth down the bottle’s neck and left it laying in a snowbank in the parking lot. We are all at a loss as to what may have motivated someone to make this Molotov cocktail.
It isn’t often that one gets a call to respond to a fire station on a suspicion of a fire. Last Friday, at 6 a.m., a passerby reported seeing an orange glow that may be flames coming from inside the new fire station under construction on Southeast 11th Street. The glow was actually from portable gas heaters used to heat the ground so that concrete can be poured. There was no fire. This is a common wintertime call in cities where there is a lot of new construction taking place. Officers respond to each and every one of these calls. It is best to check it out.
Jury selection will take place this week in preparation for a criminal trial in Minneapolis. The Grand Rapids Police Department is not sending officers down to the Twin Cities. Our first priority is keeping the residents and businesses safe in our own community.
As we hear about negative relationships in the Twin Cities, we see just the opposite here. Last week a resident sent our officers a very nice thank you card and a check for a considerable sum of money. The City Council accepted her generous donation at Monday night’s City Council meeting. Later that week, a man phoned to tell us how much he and his wife appreciated the great job Officer Jeff Roerick did with a recent traffic accident. This is, indeed, a great community.
