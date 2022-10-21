"

"

Not remembering not everyone has watched a science fiction show with space travelers zipping in and out of wormholes and warping space to attain faster-than-light speeds, I was chastised by one reader who wondered just what the heck I was talking about in the previous column. 

Einstein’s famous equations predicted and observation has confirmed that Nature has a maximum speed limit for objects and information that cannot be exceeded. This is settled science. There is no way around it. That speed is the speed light travels: 186,000 miles per second. That is also the speed of radio waves so communications via cell phones and between Earth and probes to other parts of the solar system all must abide by that restriction. That velocity seems almost impossibly fast and yet the light we see from the sun at any one moment has taken a little over eight minutes to get here because the sun is ninety three million miles away. The Alpha Centauri system, the closest stars to Earth, is so far away that its light takes 4.5 years to get here. That would also be how fast radio communications would take.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments