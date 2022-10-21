Not remembering not everyone has watched a science fiction show with space travelers zipping in and out of wormholes and warping space to attain faster-than-light speeds, I was chastised by one reader who wondered just what the heck I was talking about in the previous column.
Einstein’s famous equations predicted and observation has confirmed that Nature has a maximum speed limit for objects and information that cannot be exceeded. This is settled science. There is no way around it. That speed is the speed light travels: 186,000 miles per second. That is also the speed of radio waves so communications via cell phones and between Earth and probes to other parts of the solar system all must abide by that restriction. That velocity seems almost impossibly fast and yet the light we see from the sun at any one moment has taken a little over eight minutes to get here because the sun is ninety three million miles away. The Alpha Centauri system, the closest stars to Earth, is so far away that its light takes 4.5 years to get here. That would also be how fast radio communications would take.
But when you’re writing a fictional story about space travel, you don’t want to be bogged down by those stubborn natural facts so you invent ways to get around them. After all a show only lasts a couple hours and you can’t be waiting around for years just to say hello. So two of those ways are warped space and interspatial wormholes. Both are theoretically possible. But what is possible and what is doable are not necessarily the same.
Warping space happens all the time naturally. All physical objects; planets, stars, moons, galaxies, etc. warp space-time to a degree determined by their mass. The more massive, the more space is warped. But just what does that mean? It means that the sun, for instance, actually ‘dents’ space creating a kind of three-dimensional depression that traps objects like the Earth. We call this phenomenon gravity. If the Earth was not moving in a stable orbit around the sun, it would fall into the sun and be incinerated. Massive objects also do something else: they slow down time, for real. So, for instance, time flows at a slightly slower rate for a clock on the ground compared to a clock on an orbiting satellite. The difference is slight but measurable and must be compensated for when calibrating GPS technology. If not, then the difference would be enough to eliminate the crucial accuracy needed for safe navigation and accurate surveying and guided missiles.
So in theory if a spacecraft could create a strong artificial ‘warp field’, a ‘depression’, just ahead of it and continually ‘fall’ into it then it could slow time while maintaining maximum velocity. There are just a few problems with this: First no one has any idea how to construct such a field and two the energy requirements would rival the output of the sun. So possible, yes, but certainly not something to anticipate in the near future.
What about wormholes? First they have a scientific foundation derived from one interpretation of Einstein’s equations so not completely bonkers. In theory they could be like tunnels with ends light-years apart that would act like short cuts through space. No such natural structure has ever been found and no credible way, not even in theory, has been proposed to make one artificially. Energy requirements would also exceed the output of a typical star. So no wormholes either on the horizon.
Time is the biggest problem for human interstellar travel. A human lifespan is simply too short to get even to the nearest star system. So a solution might be to make time irrelevant. That might be some form of suspended animation, or it could entail extending the human lifespan or at least human consciousness indefinitely. That, too, is far off in the future but probably more likely than warping the fabric of space-time or creating superhighways between the stars.
