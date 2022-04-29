The next glorious war

for land, for jealousy, for country, for everything,

shall be fought thus:

All those fervently religious who know paradise 

is limited to their own pious few.

           All those that burned the innocent 

           and called them evil, 

           those that seek a favored blessing of Providence 

           with their own bloodied hands, 

           those animal throw-backs without reason or compassion.

           All those courageous souls who volunteer others

to do their killing for them.

All those grand minds that find patriotism

in blind subjugation to a slave master’s words

shall all gather together on the far side of hell,

out of sight and sound,

choose sides

and fight unto death.   

And the last one standing

shall be cast in the most putrid grey stone,

mounted shirtless seated backwards on an ass

and erected in the city square

and we shall label it the “End of Stupidity.”

 

Then henceforth

the young women’s tender bodies

carrying the unborn

shall not be shredded by those innocent errant bombs.

The young child, the defenseless, the decent,

           shall not be left without sight, or limb,  life.

           Forgiveness shall no more have to carry 

           the burden of the sins of mankind.   

            

For we have seen

to exterminate so efficiently, so indiscriminately,

           so deliberately, so callously, 

men, women, children down to the last human sacrifice,

truly requires a divine hand

for only bloody violence and the gods have been

on every side of every war. 

A leap of thought, yes by all means, so surely no one might continue to insist

that instigated war is anything but what it is: 

Rampant viciousness by insane men.

 

 

 

