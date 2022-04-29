Science Voice: With Apologies to the Ass By Terry Mejdrich Freelance writer & former science teacher Apr 29, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The next glorious warfor land, for jealousy, for country, for everything,shall be fought thus:All those fervently religious who know paradise is limited to their own pious few. All those that burned the innocent and called them evil, those that seek a favored blessing of Providence with their own bloodied hands, those animal throw-backs without reason or compassion. All those courageous souls who volunteer othersto do their killing for them.All those grand minds that find patriotismin blind subjugation to a slave master’s wordsshall all gather together on the far side of hell,out of sight and sound,choose sidesand fight unto death. And the last one standingshall be cast in the most putrid grey stone,mounted shirtless seated backwards on an assand erected in the city squareand we shall label it the “End of Stupidity.” Then henceforththe young women’s tender bodiescarrying the unbornshall not be shredded by those innocent errant bombs.The young child, the defenseless, the decent, shall not be left without sight, or limb, life. Forgiveness shall no more have to carry the burden of the sins of mankind. For we have seento exterminate so efficiently, so indiscriminately, so deliberately, so callously, men, women, children down to the last human sacrifice,truly requires a divine handfor only bloody violence and the gods have beenon every side of every war. A leap of thought, yes by all means, so surely no one might continue to insistthat instigated war is anything but what it is: Rampant viciousness by insane men. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags War Country Worship Military Politics Psychology Ass Apology Bomb Back Innocent Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Gretta Lynn Van Horn 1990-2022 2022 Fishing Opener: Too close to call William A. “Cotton” Guyer 1950-2022 County property value assessments rise Andrew (Andy) John Lindgren 1969-2022 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. GrandRapidsMN.com eNews Brief Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
