A previous column generated some interesting feedback and ‘pushback’. One reader wondered if I was insinuating ‘robots’ were going to take over the world as multiple science fiction creations predict. He wondered if my column was just more ‘scare tactics’. Will robots at some point realize humans are inferior, generally useless, and a menace to Earth’s biosphere and set out to eliminate us for the good of the planet? Anything that can happen is possible and even inevitable given enough time and the right circumstances. But it is not likely that at some point in the future robots are going to begin exterminating humans by violent means. They wouldn’t have to.
The reader used the word ‘robots’ but it is more correct to say Artificial Intelligence, aka AI. Because we only see our kind of intelligence in human form, we assume an artificial life form should have to have a human shape. A head, two arms, two legs, a torso, eyes, ears, nose, mouth, fingers, and toes, etc. But AI could take on any shape or be completely ‘virtual’ with no physical form and merely dwell inside a computer as a software program. This is the form of AI today. And this form of AI permeates nearly all aspects of human existence even at the present time.
AI doesn’t need to look like us. The AI software programs today are used in autonomous agricultural equipment, self-driving vehicles, predicting trends on the stock market, analyzing consumer trends, facial recognition software, weather forecasts, plotting the paths of hurricanes, conducting certain surgeries, even writing stories and music, to name just a few. But at this point these programs are limited by their programing. They are in no way ‘alive’ or conscious.
But certain AI programs have the ability to ‘learn’ and use what they learn to make future choices. And they can process information so fast as to make humans seem infantile in comparison. What one program learns can be transferred to another essentially instantaneously. AIs can ‘talk’ to each other without human interference or monitoring. It has taken only a few decades to get to this point. With new emerging technologies AI will get smarter, faster, and with Internet connection, become part of a literal worldwide web of artificial cognition, something like a synthetic brain of worldwide scope.
So, no, robots are not going to ‘go rogue’ and start eliminating people. But eventually humanity will be totally dependent upon AI and AI will be out of the hands of people. AI will operate totally on its own. This sets up several troublesome scenarios. One is what if something goes wrong? AI would have the ability to self-analyze and self-repair. Because of the Internet link, problems with any one part may not affect the overall matrix. There are, however, natural events like solar storms that could cripple the entire system, a system humanity is totally dependent upon.
Yet there is a more interesting concern. If the present trend continues where AI and technology in general continue to take over the jobs and duties people have, what is left for people to do? There is no reason why AI couldn’t assume the tasks of providing people with every single physical need. There is no vocation that couldn’t be done by AI and done faster, safer, and with greater precision. Agriculture, manufacturing, energy production, transportation, medical care and procedures, repairs, housing, etc. could all be done by AI with no human present or necessary. What do people do now when they have nothing to do? Is there something to the adage: Idleness is the devil’s workshop?
To feel worth, to maintain a healthy level of self-esteem, people have to feel they matter. They have to have a reason to get up in the morning. They have to feel like what they are doing is contributing in some way to their families. What if there is nothing for them to do because machines are doing it all? You might say, great! I’ll do whatever I want to do. A lot of people who retire have that feeling. Free at last! But it doesn’t usually last long. Most people quickly find that gets boring real fast. Many go back to work at least part-time, or take on some other project. People used to being contributing members of society cannot just shut that off.
No one knows for certain, of course, what the psychological effects will be when an entire population has nothing to do. That is the larger concern, bigger than rogue robots on the rampage.
