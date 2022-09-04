A previous column generated some interesting feedback and ‘pushback’.  One reader wondered if I was insinuating ‘robots’ were going to take over the world as multiple science fiction creations predict.  He wondered if my column was just more ‘scare tactics’.  Will robots at some point realize humans are inferior, generally useless, and a menace to Earth’s biosphere and set out to eliminate us for the good of the planet?  Anything that can happen is possible and even inevitable given enough time and the right circumstances. But it is not likely that at some point in the future robots are going to begin exterminating humans by violent means.  They wouldn’t have to.

 The reader used the word ‘robots’ but it is more correct to say Artificial Intelligence, aka AI.  Because we only see our kind of intelligence in human form, we assume an artificial life form should have to have a human shape. A head, two arms, two legs, a torso, eyes, ears, nose, mouth, fingers, and toes, etc. But AI could take on any shape or be completely ‘virtual’ with no physical form and merely dwell inside a computer as a software program. This is the form of AI today. And this form of AI permeates nearly all aspects of human existence even at the present time. 

