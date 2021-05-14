A reader expressed curiosity as to why knowledge and technology has exploded in just the last couple hundred years, especially when compared to the tens of thousands of years anatomically modern humans have been around. Yet humans didn’t just suddenly go from killing mammoths with pits and spears to riding a spacecraft to the moon. There were several key events along the way that made that rather startling turn of events possible. But it is true that even the last hundred years have produced an explosion of knowledge and a growing logical understanding of how Nature works.
For perhaps ninety five percent of human history people were opportunistic hunter-gatherers. They lived in small groups or clans of about 30-50 individuals. This is about the limit population for what Nature alone can sustain in a limited area. As a clan grew too large for an area to sustain it, it would divide and some of the people would move elsewhere. The reasons for leaving were probably no different than why groups of people disband today, i.e. jealousy, competition over scant resources, power struggles, etc. Eventually some of the group probably said ‘I’ve had it. I’m out of here.’ And with millions of acres to choose from, there were plenty of unoccupied places to go.
But somewhere around ten thousand years ago, that all began to change. People started saving some seeds from year to year and began growing crops. They started domesticating livestock. And to protect their efforts from marauding animals and other humans, they had to stay close enough to protect them. This led to the establishment of semi-permanent and eventually permanent villages. And then full-blown cities.
With cities we have the beginnings of ‘civilizations’. Most people still tended crops or livestock, but a growing segment could focus on other things like the various trades and even art. Animals were trained to relieve physical burdens. Inventions like the plow supplemented the grub hoe. People had something else. Some idle time. To think and to explore and to question.
Mathematics and writing reduced the need for memorization to transfer information. Rulers put people to work with vast civic projects. Each civilization organized its own standing army to protect itself from their neighbor’s standing army. Military conquests, for all their brutality, advanced engineering and technical knowledge.
But through all that the basic understanding of Nature did not change. The gods controlled everything. Emperors were emperors because a god willed it so and most emperors took on the sacred title of ‘god on earth’. All of nature was under the control of gods that must be appeased and worshiped else they bring down their wrath upon the population. This was generally accepted and unquestioned ‘truth’.
Yet out of the population of ancient Greece there arose a few ‘thinkers’ (philosophers) who began to put forth the startling notion that the Natural world was knowable based on certain underlying principles and not dependent upon the whims of gods. Nature operated by certain rules and tendencies and the gods of old gradually became superfluous.
Once it was understood by a large body of intelligent and creative people that human intellect was sufficient to decipher the wonders of Nature, the floodgates of discovery opened. The industrial revolution capitalized on the discoveries of scientists and ‘progress’ accelerated.
There arose the bold ‘belief’ that science and the objective search for the truth behind creation and reality could eventually solve every human problem and answer every question. This represents a paradigm shift in how humans viewed their surroundings. It’s when people let go of the idea that fickle gods controlled every aspect of their lives and realized they could use their minds and talents to discover the wonders of Nature without eliciting the need for or help from the divine.
There have been lots of wrong turns in scientific research of course, mainly because conclusions were hypothesized without a complete understanding or knowledge of all the pertinent facts. For example up until Einstein, scientists had no idea what powered the sun or stars and falsely concluded it was some sort of chemical burning because that is what created heat on earth. Probably more than any other factor, the modern explosion of knowledge, especially about Nature at the level of the very small and very large can be traced to Einstein and a mere hundred or so years ago.
Science turns up lots of wrong roads, but the wrong roads teach important lessons that are then used to find the correct ways. An error in a hypothesis doesn’t carry with it the sentence of eternal damnation; in fact other scientists welcome it because it tells them what doesn’t work.
In this era, the tragedy of the vast and often complicated scientific accumulation of knowledge may be that nearly every person, should he or she try to understand just a tiny part of it, soon suffers from information overload. More has been discovered about reality using the objective approach in the scientific method in just the last few decades than all of previous human history combined. And unfortunately many people come to be suspicious of, grow to fear, and then violently reject what they don’t understand or what contradicts their world-view. We live in troubled times (in case you haven’t noticed) as evidenced by those who reject logic, science, and the advice of scientists preferring the proclamations of politicians and spiritual advisors who often lack an objective frame of reference and capitalize on humanity’s collective ignorance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.