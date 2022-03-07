From individuals to nations to entire civilizations, why do people continually repeat the mistakes of the past when we have the cognitive ability to recognize our own follies and correct them?
There are people who seem attracted to bad luck, in fact in some if it weren’t for bad luck, they’d have none at all. I am not talking about the types of things that are out of our control, the ‘act of God’ kinds of things, but rather those deliberate actions that continually put people and those around them into the path of certain hardship and despair. The kinds of things that we are smart enough to know are not in our best interests or the interests of humanity but do them anyway, e.g. the individual who goes from one toxic relationship to the next, the one who cannot hold a job, the one who finds pleasure in any number of addictions even though the end result is injury to themselves and those around them. The society that breeds discontent amongst its people and yet forces that view upon other societies. Those that believe their views are tantamount to universal ‘truths’ and yet punish discussion or criticism. People, nations, and civilizations crumble and yet rise again with the same built in weakness in a never-ending cycle. Apparently we do not learn anything from the past mistakes, or a better way to put it might be that we may learn from the past but ignore those lessons anyway. All civilizations have ended poorly. Yet why? We pat ourselves on the back for being the wisest of all in Creation, and yet we continue to commit the same self-destructive errors over and over again.
There have been volumes written about the self-defeating nature of human beings by some of the world’s most noted psychologists, neurologists, thinkers, and philosophers. By that voluminous work alone one would think that we would be living in a utopian society by now. Yet human-caused famine, hate, wars, misguided and self-serving zealots both religious and political, broken relationships, charismatic yet brutal tyrants, genocide, destruction of Mother Earth, greed, ignorance, gluttony or a combination thereof continue unabated as they have since the first scribe of the first civilization first pushed a writing stick into moist clay over five thousand years ago.
And I know what you may be thinking. I have neglected to mention all the good there is in the world, and there is plenty. But for some unknown reason, it often takes a lot more good than hate to effect permanent change. The side for enlightenment cannot just be an even match with ignorance, like a barrel with equal numbers of good and bad apples. Good doesn’t stand a chance. There has to be an overwhelming agreement that the path forward is the best possible one for all, and that agreement must be reached without physical coercion or verbal intimidation or narrow-minded proselytizing. No wonder we continually make the same mistakes. We have to get past not only our own biases, but also those tendencies we carry with us within our DNA from the distant past.
Our brains are habit-forming machines because habits require less thought and energy than learning something new. If we form a destructive habit (like selecting the same sort of flawed personality for our mate over and over again) we will continue that pattern because it is easier than rewiring our brain in a different way. An analogy is a game trail in the woods. Once a trail is established, game will follow the trail because it is the easiest and requires the least amount of energy, but it will also become the deadliest because predators take advantage of that habit.
The individual is the ‘atom’ of the larger group, so actions of individuals together with the herd or pack mentality precipitate the actions of societies. At the level of a nation or a civilization, the same sorts of habits develop and are driven by insecurities and special interests. The end result is an entire human population driven by habits, some necessary and some destructive, but the necessary must be overwhelmingly beneficial and enlightened in order for the society to veer into a stable and productive and long lasting direction. That is a tall order and one that no nation or society or civilization has ever been able to achieve for all of its citizens. In practice societies and people in general are often driven to the lowest common denominator, a primal survivalist mode.
We simply aren’t there yet as a preponderance of individuals to objectively examine our own habits and then willfully discard those that are detrimental to others and ourselves and retain those that are enlightened. We come up against childhood and peer indoctrination, personal bias, poor critical thinking skills, the patterns and tendencies ingrained in our DNA, cultural and peer pressure, and the realities of surviving in an unstable world. So humanity will continue to do the things that will bring about hardship and societal collapse until that which we all know instinctively to be ‘good’ completely overwhelms that which has limited our development. For now that enlightenment remains an extremely distant, though reachable, illusion.
