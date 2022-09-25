A previous column focused on the growing dependence of the human species on cell phones, computers, and Internet technology along with the ever-increasing development and utilization of Artificial Intelligence. Barring some unforeseen catastrophe, all these interrelated endeavors will only increase in complexity, utility, and adaptability, leading to, according to most forward thinkers, a time when human beings will have very little to do. In the more optimistic scenarios, machines will be our servants, doing nearly every task now accomplished by people.
We are trending this way because of the power of communication. Beginning with the development of language a few hundred thousand years ago, the ability to communicate in a precise way was a powerful evolutionary advantage for early humans. In the business world today as well as social settings, the ability to rapidly access one’s surroundings and verbally articulate the important aspects to others in our ‘sphere’ provides a leg up on other groups. That is as important now as it ever was. Those with the latest and best information are going to be the first in line in the development of new products and procedures and in a capitalistic society, the most financially rewarded, hence the tremendous investment by corporations into faster and more multifunctional communication devices.
The majority of people today have a personal cell phone because phones have exponentially decreased the response time whether it is a business related message or personal invitation or just a friendly chat with a friend. Consider it used to take weeks and sometimes months for a message to arrive in this country from Europe or for a letter to get from New York to San Francisco. If one lived in the country, it might be weeks before you knew the latest news. There might be hand written posters but before the invention of the printing press, those were few and far between and not many could read them in any case. Newspapers were really the first significant mass media beyond mere verbal exchanges, which tended to be mostly gossip.
It took a couple hundred thousand years of human cultural evolution to finally arrive at the invention of the newspaper, and the widespread ability to read and write. Then the telegraph, radio, and television assumed a large role. But widespread TV for the masses only got started about eighty years ago and viewership is declining in the face of faster and more up to date information on the compact ‘communicator’ that has become almost a physical part of most people. Someday soon it will be a physical part, an attachment to directly interface technology and the human mind. Far fetched? Hardly. Direct computer-neural interfaces already exist.
Many moons ago as a teenager, I picked up a guitar and learned one song, which I played badly but with gusto: “The House of the Rising Sun.” That was the end of my music career as life got in the way as they say. Then in May of this year I picked it up again and have been diligent in re-learning chords and resurrecting a few popular songs from those pre-Internet times. I will say at this point I’m not quite good enough to be considered a beginner.
One of the songs I remember and found (on an Internet site) struck me as somewhat prophetic and has been one of my study projects. Written by Zager and Evans, “In the Year 2525” hit No. 1 on the charts in 1969, the same year that the first man walked on the moon. A few quotes from the song: “Everything you think, do and say, is in the pill you took today. And your legs got nothing to do, some machine doing that for you. And you’ll pick your son, your daughter too from the bottom of a long glass tube.”
This ‘prophesy’ was written before the Computer Age. Yet each of these has come to pass to one degree or another. Towards the end, the song laments: “[Man’s] taken everything this old Earth can give and he ain’t put back nothin’.”
There are computer programs now that will take a really terrible musical performance or recording and correct it for tone, key, and note accuracy. If my music study doesn’t pan out, I can always go that route.
