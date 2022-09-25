 A previous column focused on the growing dependence of the human species on cell phones, computers, and Internet technology along with the ever-increasing development and utilization of Artificial Intelligence.  Barring some unforeseen catastrophe, all these interrelated endeavors will only increase in complexity, utility, and adaptability, leading to, according to most forward thinkers, a time when human beings will have very little to do. In the more optimistic scenarios, machines will be our servants, doing nearly every task now accomplished by people.

We are trending this way because of the power of communication. Beginning with the development of language a few hundred thousand years ago, the ability to communicate in a precise way was a powerful evolutionary advantage for early humans. In the business world today as well as social settings, the ability to rapidly access one’s surroundings and verbally articulate the important aspects to others in our ‘sphere’ provides a leg up on other groups. That is as important now as it ever was. Those with the latest and best information are going to be the first in line in the development of new products and procedures and in a capitalistic society, the most financially rewarded, hence the tremendous investment by corporations into faster and more multifunctional communication devices.

