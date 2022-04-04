A reader writes regarding the existence of dinosaurs and their demise about sixty five million years ago: You are guessing. No one knows. Were you there when dinosaurs died out?
Faulty reasoning sometimes presented by those who dispute scientifically supported evidence is the ‘were you there?’ argument. Or ‘there was no one there to witness it’ deflection. These nebulous statements arise to dispute such scientifically established concepts as the deep-time history of life on earth, or the age of the sun and other stars, or other logically established timelines that come into conflict with unscientifically supported beliefs. Scientists are asked to support their claims, which they strive to do through evidence-based analysis, while those who challenge those results provide no evidence in support of their claims other than stating or at least implying what they wish to be true and believe. Scientists accept their responsibility to support a claim they have made with the best evidence available. That evidence is then presented to the scientific community at large and if it stands up to scrutiny becomes accepted as the best explanation, given what is known at the time.
Scientists, then, are more than willing and do (otherwise they would not be scientists and more like charlatans or purveyors of unsupported information) provide logical arguments for their claims. No they, or any human for that matter, were not present when the last dinosaur died to personally witness the event. The study of Earth’s geologic past (geology) and extinct life forms (paleontology) is a study of the evidence, like solving a mystery or crime, where extraneous information like personal bias is taken off the table. Scientists take the evidence at face value and do not ascribe its existence to the work of mischievous imaginative forces, magic, or supernatural entities.
Suppose you find a skeleton in the woods. You were not present when the animal died but there is the physical evidence before you. You might find it horrifying and try to erase the image from your mind. Your first duty to logic and truth is to admit it exists and not run away and hide behind what you want to be true. If you are of a more critical thinking mind, you might then try to determine what animal it represents. If the bones are still intact and you have other skeletons to compare it to, that might be an easy task. If the bones have been scattered by scavengers, your task becomes harder. Assume now you determine, or at least suspect, the bones are that of a person. Given your lack of knowledge about such things, you then wisely hand off the investigation to experts as foul play might be involved. They will use a variety of long established scientific tools to determine the person’s identity, the age and sex of the person, when the person died, how the person died, and then, through investigative work, try to determine the events leading up to the person’s death, and if there is a suspect, determine a motive. If there is an arrest and charges made, the evidence will be presented in a court of law, assuming the charged does not admit to the crime. Both the prosecution and defense will present their arguments. A jury will then review the evidence and determine a verdict, a verdict made beyond a reasonable doubt. There is no (or should not be) any appeal to supernatural forces or personal beliefs. The facts should speak for themselves.
Paleontologists and indeed all scientists use the same general format. A bit of the distant past is discovered, say a fossilized skeleton of a triceratops in a layer of sedimentary rock. No human existed at that time to watch it die. So the first rather obvious assumption should be that it exists, and it exists naturally. Few fossilized skeletons of animals are ever found complete, but enough of the major categories of extinct animals have been identified so a working database has been established. Scientists then can use known proven scientific tools to identify the animal and the time period when it lived and died. How it died might be harder since the passage of vast lengths of time tends to erase a lot of evidence. The evidence obtained, including when it died, is presented to the rest of the scientific community (the jury) usually in established and respected scientific journals, and then thousands of experts in paleontology worldwide can search through the research looking for inconsistencies and other possible scientifically supported explanations. This scrutiny of the evidence, which is standard procedure in science, is not done as a means to discredit research, though it might, but generally, if there is agreement, to add credibility to the discovery. In the final analysis nothing in science is taken on blind faith and requires consensus. It is logically based evidence alone and an understanding of the natural forces of Nature that are relied upon, the same understanding that a forensic scientist investigating human remains would use.
The ‘no one was there to see it’ rationalization for geologic events is evidence of ignorance, i.e. the ‘no one saw it so it must not be true’ fallacy of argument. Nearly all natural events in Earth’s four and a half billion year history occurred when no person was there to witness them. But that in no way indicates they didn’t happen.
