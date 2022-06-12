When I started writing this column over 20 years ago, I came under fire from more than one source, and occasionally still do. For some people science and the rational principles that form its foundation threatens their view of reality. When all is said and done, they don’t trust science even though nearly everything they touch has the mark of science on it somewhere. Yet, that is not unexpected. Scientific discoveries, since there has been such a thing as science, have always been at the leading edge of discovery providing new information, information that nearly always came counter to established views. It is not easy to release one’s mental grip on what one has always believed even when more accurate explanations are discovered. The ‘old’ ways created familiar and secure mental pathways (habits) and ‘new’ ways, even if demonstrably more accurate, are not easily integrated into medieval thinking.
But at the other end of the spectrum are those who believe that these articles should be more in line with scientific research papers with footnotes and by-lines and a strict format that would state hypothesis, provide the relevant research, make a conclusion either in support of or counter to the hypothesis, and then provide a summary. It is true that this is, more or less, how a scientific paper would be written. But these articles are not now nor have they ever been intended to be scientific papers. They are a mixture of science news, philosophy, opinion, an occasional pointed poke to stir discussion and a phenomenon known as ‘thinking,’ and provide a shotgun approach to the thousands of scientific topics available of which I have no hope of even covering a tiny portion.
Recently I was heartened to get indirect support for this thinking. A reader leveled criticism at a much more widely read (on the order of fifteen million readers) science outlet for the same reason. That outlet prints articles much like a newspaper would print articles. They do not do any research on their own but accumulate hundreds of articles a week from ‘reporters’, i.e. science writers, who break down the scientific jargon into language the average reader can understand without having to get a PhD. The point of the outlet is similar to my own: make science understandable and hopefully interesting while at the same time create a bit of controversy and discussion. News outlets do not make the news (or at least shouldn’t), they merely report what someone or something else has done. Science writing for public consumption is no different.
At one point when I was writing for another newspaper, I did write a science column with similar intentions but with a more structured format in that I avoided certain topics that might create more heated debates, i.e. religion and politics. I can credit my wife for ‘tempering’ my choice of topics. But with her passing, I find that I have settled comfortably into a more contentious attitude. Nature’s human experiment is being tested like at no other time in history. People need to be ejected from their religious devotion (and addiction) to their electronics, speedboats, senseless military style guns, and meaningless pursuits to take stock of just where we are and where we are headed as a society and a species. I know that there are some out there who are at this point shaking their heads, branding this retiree an alarmist and pessimist. But not since WWII has the world faced the kind of crisis it does now with severe challenges on many fronts. And now it is potentially much worse, because the killing weapons are now many orders of magnitude more accurate, more powerful, more lethal, and therefore more threatening to the entire human species.
During a discussion on this topic with a friend, he said he was going to start buying gold and silver as insurance in case our system collapsed. I mentioned one cannot eat gold, nor will it help you raise your own food, or provide an education for your children, nor will it help you acquire basic skills, or teach you how to cooperate with your neighbors. He replied, well I can get all those things on the Internet. I suggested he develop a backup plan, you know, just in case.
So in ‘conclusion,’ my purpose in writing these columns is not to spread any gospel of anything as all ‘truths’ are tenuous, but to create in the minds of at least a few a spark of interest in science, which encompasses everything, and impress upon those within earshot that the world does not end once you get past Duluth. You have a ‘religion’, fine. Study it using rational principles rather than merely relying on what others have told you. Make your own decisions. Come to your own reasoned conclusions. Think, don’t merely parrot what others want you to believe. You want to write a scientific paper, fine. Do your due diligence and write one up and send it off to a peer reviewed publication. But if you just want a common, ordinary, no frills, science ‘fix’, then this may be the juice you are looking for.
