The headline read: Scientists watched a star explode in ‘real’ time. What does that mean? And if there is ‘real’ time, is there also ‘un-real’ time?
The definition of real-time is the actual time in which an event takes place. Not the past, not the future but right now. The events of one’s life unfold in real-time at a point that we call the present. You see an accident happen. You witness it in real-time. An example of non-real-time would be when you set the delay on your oven. The event happens but you probably aren’t there to witness it. An example of near-real-time is the delay one notices when two people are talking and are separated by vast distances. A news correspondent from halfway around the world seems slightly out of sync when talking to the anchor. That is because the electronic signal takes a slight amount of time to get from ‘there’ to ‘here’. Because of the delay in transmission, viewers do not hear or see the correspondent in real time.
Visually, real time does not exist. We don’t see (or hear) anything exactly when it happens. We see objects because light waves bounce off them and enter our eyes. It takes a bit of time for light to travel from the object to our eyes and then a bit of time for the signal to reach the brain’s visual center and a bit more time for the brain to process the information. The process is not instantaneous, but the elapsed time is so miniscule as to be irrelevant. The entire process may be referred to as reaction time, and is also dependent upon state of mind. Emotions like fear, personal bias, or errors in comprehension or drugs can delay the response.
The article referenced above is about scientists witnessing a star’s death through the entire process from events leading up to the explosion, the explosion itself, and the aftermath. This was an incredibly rare observation. Generally astronomers only get to see a star’s death well after it has violently exploded in an event called a supernova. All stars around ten times larger than the sun and bigger end their existence in supernova explosions expelling most of their mass into space and leaving behind a small but extremely dense remnant called a neutron star or a black hole. It was a bit of luck that scientists were able to see the entire process.
But if we assume that real-time indicates watching the star explode as it happened, then scientists are about one hundred twenty million years too late. The red giant star existed well beyond the Milky Way Galaxy and in another galaxy altogether, so far away that the light from that explosive event took one hundred twenty million years to get here. Scientists are just now witnessing what happened to that star one hundred twenty million years ago, which would put that event back when dinosaurs ruled the Earth.
It is impossible to view anything in absolute real time, and the farther away an object or event is the greater the delay in observing it. Light from the sun takes about eight minutes to get here, so when we look at the sun we are actually seeing it as it was eight minutes ago. Communications with distant solar system probes entails a delay as the radio signals traverse the intervening space. Light from the nearest star system, Alpha Centauri, takes about four and half years to get there. So what we see now when looking at that system actually happened four and a half years ago. The nearest major galaxy to our own is Andromeda and about two and a half million light years away. We see it as it existed two and half million years ago. We have absolutely no way to study those distant objects as they exist now.
But that handicap also has an up side. We can travel into the past, at least through instrumentation, to watch the Universe unfold almost from the time of its very beginning. This allows scientists to watch the evolution of stars and galaxies, and study the chemical, nuclear, and gravitational processes that build them up and tear them down. And by having this deep look into the distant past, scientists can verify that the processes happening back then are the same as those happening today. Nature’s laws have not changed.
