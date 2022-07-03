I was pretty sure but I wanted to check anyway. Are turnip greens edible? I didn’t ask the local gardening expert (she has a bona fide green thumb) but rather did a ‘Google search’ and sure enough I received way more information than I needed. In just .53 seconds (a little over half a second) the computer reported 1,740,000 results, displaying the most frequent answer first: “They are high in nutrients and low in calories. Both the root and leaves are edible. Turnip greens are among the top foods in terms of the Aggregate Nutrient Density Index.”
Dozens of web sites followed with various ways to cook and prepare turnip leaves and health related benefits. Other related questions were also answered like what do turnip leaves taste like (a kind of peppery-tangy taste) and are they toxic (no)? There are gardening sites that go into great detail explaining the proper soil and so forth for growing them. My curiosity arose from the fact that I planted turnip seed this year way too close together and so about two thirds of the plants, now about eight inches tall, will have to be pulled in order to make room for actual turnip bottoms to form. Seemed like a waste to just discard those extra plants in the compost pile. Once very common in soups and other dishes, turnips fell by the wayside when it was discovered they couldn’t be made into potato chips.
This bit of turnip trivia is only tangentially related to what this column is about. There is a growing discussion about the future of education and what it will morph into with the availability and depth of the information available on the Internet. Is it really necessary to learn all the presidents or the state capitals or the names of the muscles and bones in a human body or the various participants in the thousands of wars in human history when all that and so much more is available with a mere question to one of the chatbots on your phone? Are all those cookbooks gathering dust in the pantry now useless? Want to solve that algebra or calculus or chemistry or physics problem? No problem. The Internet can find the solution. How about figuring out the best doctor or the nearest favorite restaurant? No problem. The Internet will tell you and also provide the shortest route. How about preparing a new recipe for dinner? Type it in (or just ask verbally) and step-by-step instructions by various cooks will materialize in a fraction of a second. Want to balance your checkbook (some are wondering what the heck is a checkbook), your bank keeps an almost immediate running balance. Just click and there is the information.
With just about everything ‘out there’, what is left to teach in school? Here are a few suggestions. How about courses in how to think, how to make reasoned decisions, how to weigh pros and cons, how to recognize the odor of BS, how to think outside the box, how to engage with other human beings in civil discourse, how to question all you see and hear, and how to arrive at your own conclusions yet be willing to change your mind if better and more accurate information comes your way. How to recognize a con-job, how to tell the difference between reality and fantasy and wishful thinking, how to anticipate and plan ahead and how to participate.
Many years ago a teacher friend convinced the school where he was teaching to offer select seniors a class in logical thinking. It didn’t make it to Christmas. The school board pulled the plug because the students started asking “too many questions.” They questioned rules, they came to school board meetings and wanted explanations for why things were done the way they were done, they began questioning their parents, their religious leaders, and their politicians. The school board ruled the class to be ‘too disruptive’ to the ‘system’ and it was canceled before the end of the semester. My friend had emphasized civil discourse and the students were never belligerent or ‘nasty’ but the very act of questioning the logic (or lack thereof) behind school policy and the reluctance of the ‘powers that be’ to provide answers, except to say ‘this is the way it has been done and we don’t intend to change it’, was the death knell of the experiment.
A wise recently departed philosopher (pretending to be a comedian) said something like the system doesn’t want people who can think; it doesn’t want people too well educated. It just wants people educated enough to pull the levers and turn the cranks to make the trinkets and gizmos that make certain groups of people very rich. But no, never question your place in society, your beliefs. Don’t worry about the deeper thoughts. Other people know what’s best for you. Thinking is dangerous. Just follow along like good sheep. Stick to the flock. It is safe there. Because if you stray outside, who knows what dangerous things you might learn.
