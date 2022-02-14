One of many on-line solicitations caught my eye. A social media site purported to connect rural minded people, particularly those engaged in agriculture. It was advertised as having a worldwide reach. It got my interest because it seemed like an interesting way to communicate with people from other cultures about common interests and concerns. I understood it was also labeled a ‘dating site’ where all manner of communications and ‘hookups’ occurred. I signed up for a trial period and did receive correspondence from as far away as Australia.
Then a pleasant looking lady from Indiana sent her picture and a message that said, “How are you doing?” I replied saying “fine” and that I was preparing for another blizzard, just to make conversation. This comment seemed to confuse her and she sent several short messages all beginning with the word ‘okay’. I asked her questions related to rural living, which she generally ignored, though she mentioned she liked to “walk on the [ocean] beach”. There are no ocean beaches in Indiana. She wanted to know more about me, but I retreated into my suspicious mode and said. “Okay but tell me something about yourself first.” I have not received a reply.
An analysis of our brief interchange reveals an interesting possibility. This nice lady with the attractive picture does not exist. She is what is known as a chat-bot, an artificially created ‘personality’ using a sophisticated computer program powered by artificial intelligence, i.e. AI. I was corresponding with a machine.
In one of her first correspondences, she said she was an intelligent lady with some college education. Yet the words in her messages were very simple, her sentence structure very elementary, and often words were out of order with virtually no punctuation. In one of my responses, once my suspicions were raised, I asked her to tell me one thing she was passionate about that she would do even if she didn’t get paid. Instead of answering that, her replay was “feel free to ask me anything”, when I just had.
Chat-bots are a common element in every major corporation that has anything whatsoever to do with the public. There are several companies that actively promote their chat-bot software. This software might be very elementary such as the artificial voice we get when we call nearly every business or organization of any size and get directed to the appropriate person or department, or the one that directs you down the highway on G-maps, or it may be very sophisticated mimicking human-to-human interaction. The sophisticated software programs utilize AI that can learn and adapt to different verbal interactions.
A simplified explanation: AI ‘understands’ the question or statement you present and then searches an existing database for an appropriate response. Statements and answers from the person are integrated into its database, so it learns throughout the interaction and can then act upon what it has learned; i.e. information that was never part of its original program. The more information it accumulates, the better it gets at responding. On a much lower level, something like this happens on your cell phone and texting. The software ‘learns’ your style of writing, what words and phrases are typical of you, and then prompts you with suggestions as you text. Alexa and Siri are also forms of chat-bots. The database they can tap into is vast, and that is how they can respond with (mostly) accurate answers.
Though not at the head of the pack in the development of machine learning, Japan is a leader in integrating AI with the capacity to learn and adapt into robotic replicas of humans. Some are used as receptionists and are the first face one would see upon entering their business. They are programed to respond to a wide variety of questions that a typical human receptionist might have to answer and also have ‘personalities’ capable of human-like conversation.
However sophisticated AI enhanced chat-bots are, they are still not capable of exact human conversation. At the dawn of computers in 1950, Alan Turing proposed what has come to be known as the Turing Test, which was a way to test a machine’s ability to perfectly mimic human intelligence. No software program has yet achieved that but with the rapid advances in AI and machine learning, the likelihood of a machine passing the Turing Test is becoming more likely.
So the question becomes why would this social media site try to set me up with a chat-bot? As anyone can sign up, that posting might not be from the social media site at all. It might be someone with the intention of extracting personal information for nefarious uses, possibly from a different language speaking country, thus the simplistic responses. It might be some grad student’s experiment to see how long those who respond would go before they figured out that the nice lady wasn’t real. It might have been the site’s attempt to attract more user traffic. But the only information it got out of me was that a blizzard was headed my way.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.