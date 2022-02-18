Scientific theories are based on the best available evidence. They are fact-based explanations for the various shenanigans of the natural world. They include the theory of gravity, the theory of motion, the theory of the atom, the theory of relativity, quantum theory, the theory of the expansion of the cosmos, the theory of the evolution of life through natural selection, the theory of the origin of the universe called inflation and many others. These are not theories as the average person uses the word theory. In everyday usage a theory is generally considered a more or less wild idea that may be true but probably isn’t. But a scientific theory must be based on factual, provable information, not conjecture or wishful thinking or clouded by mysticism or personal bias. So all of the aforementioned scientific theories are supported by factual data that can be observed or deduced. It is not make believe or what we hope might be true, but what is actually there. That, however, doesn’t mean theories are necessarily complete, and no scientist would ever say that. It simply means that using logic and the principles of reason and deduction, scientific theories are representations of the most probable explanations of natural phenomena based on the available evidence.
And therein lies the Achilles heel of any scientific theory. Logic can only work with what it knows. If all factors are not known, then logic has no way to see or compensate for the missing pieces. The conclusions reached may obey the rules of logic and reason perfectly but if key pieces of the puzzle are missing then the conclusions, however logically derived, could be wrong. Your incomplete puzzle might look like a rhinoceros but finding the missing pieces suddenly reveals an elephant. This happens a lot in science. Early conclusions may be only partially correct or miss the mark altogether. Thankfully science is such that new information can be integrated and theories modified to accommodate it, or scientists may have to throw out the old theory altogether and start again from scratch. Science is not a static paradigm; the integration of new information is part of its construct.
Compared to the way humans explained Nature for previous two hundred thousand years of human history, science is the newcomer. The Ancient Greeks can be credited with getting science started in the right direction some of whom began to think that gods and spirits weren’t responsible for everything. Scientific advancement stalled in Europe during what has become called the Dark Ages, which lasted for nearly a thousand years. But then science really got a foothold during the Renaissance with such familiar names as Galileo, Copernicus, da Vinci, Kepler, and Newton. They discovered natural ways to describe Nature. However great their discoveries were, all can now be called incomplete. The advancements of knowledge has added to, refined, and sometimes dismissed at least parts of their theories.
Getting back to the Third Rock from the Sun, or actually all the Rocks from the sun, also known as planets, scientists are learning that the traditional theory of the formation of the solar system may not be accurate or at least typical of how planets form around stars. For nearly all of even modern scientific times, there was only one example of how a planetary system formed: our own. In our solar system the small rocky planets; Mercury, Venus, Earth, and Mars; all are the closest planets to the sun while the really large planets called gas giants; Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune; are the farthest from the sun. So building from just that one example, scientists formulated theories as to how that arrangement came to be. And then just when they thought they had it figured out, some darn astronomers threw a monkey wrench in the gears.
Within just the last couple decades, scientists have discovered nearly five thousand planets revolving around other stars, mostly by using highly sensitive equipment on space platforms that can measure the dimming of starlight caused by one of its planets passing in front of it. Using some straightforward mathematics, they can deduce the size of the planet and its distance from its sun. And what scientists have learned so far is our own solar system is far from typical, in fact one could say backwards, because in the majority of these other systems the really big planets are closest to their sun, rather than out in the boondocks. From at least what has been discovered so far, the sun and its planets seem to be an oddball system. Why is that important? Having all our big guns outside of us protects the inner planets from many of the incoming asteroids and comets that would bring destruction down upon us. The gas giants suck them up before they reach us. In systems where the reverse is true where the smaller rocky planets reside in outside orbits, that wouldn’t be true. They might then be subject to greater bombardment, and prevent life from taking hold. Whatever the case, clearly the theory of planetary formation needs refinement if not a total makeover. That does not create anxiety for scientists but rather excitement, the chance to discover something new.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.