“There are three kinds of lies: lies, damn lies, and statistics,” so sayeth Mark Twain. What was his intent? Are statistics the same as lies or worse? Well not really, and yes really. One can quibble over whether or not some lies are worse than others, that there are ‘white’ lies, or that some statements are half true and half lie, or that some lies are justified, but by definition a lie is an intentional falsehood no matter what the motivation or intent. Reading Twain’s statement at face value, he seems to be saying that statistics register even lower on the ethics scale.
Yet statistics are not part of a moral code. They are simply data points about an event, object, or person. They carry no particular weight other than that they form the basis of a mental tool people use to come to a conclusion about phenomena. That mental tool is like a hammer (often an imperfect hammer) that can be used to build a solid structure or hit someone over the head. That process often gets criticized, and sometimes that assessment is warranted. Yet it is not the fault of the information. Survey questions to obtain statistics can be phrased to be confusing, or one sided, or deliberately vague in order to obtain results slanted to a particular point of view. They may contain hidden or deliberate bias that might influence respondents or conclusions.
Reliable statistics, say for those campaigning for a public office, require conducting polls. The pollsters make certain assumptions when using their results to make a prediction: the people will answer their surveys truthfully, the sample of people they question will be a good cross section of all known voting groups, the voters won’t change their minds between the surveys and the election, there isn’t a hidden block of voters somewhere that they didn’t anticipate or include, and the mathematical models they use to put it all together will be time tested. The only part of that that is solid is the mathematical analysis. All other items are variables and deviate enough to make more than a few political polls quite a ways off the mark. When predictions turn out to be wrong, the polls did not lie. The math did exactly what it was supposed to do from the input it received. Rather the input was generally incomplete or people’s attitudes had changed or the poll was deliberately written or conducted to favor a particular outcome. On its own a poll cannot lie, no more than a hammer can kill. They are tools. And the practical reliability of statistical analysis is totally dependent upon the reliability of the input and the honesty of the respondents and pollsters. When statistics are deliberately manipulated to serve a nefarious purpose, the result can be, indeed, worse than lies.
Another problem with statistics is the tendency to use them where they perhaps shouldn’t be used, or at least taken with a grain of salt. Statistics often provide a good average but do not take into account individual differences. The nice weather lady might say that most temperatures on a certain day each year should be between sixty and sixty five degrees. That might be a perfectly reliable statistic. But the actual temperature on that day could very well deviate from that. The statistical average doesn’t shed much light on natural variability.
A couple years ago I became very ill and was in rough shape for about four months. At one point I was losing a pound a day. At different times I was in the emergency rooms of three different hospitals. Each time with elevated blood pressure, depression, severe fatigue, slight fever, chest pain, unexplained food allergies, and digestive issues. The diagnosis: Acquired hypertension (high blood pressure) due to age.
Most people my age have developed some medical issue. The doctors said mine was hypertension. Eventually I was prescribed six different prescription meds for hypertension, anxiety, depression, and insomnia. Statistics had placed me in a certain category, i.e. old. Yet the medical professionals failed to take into account that I was not a mere statistic, and might not fit the profile of stereotypical seventy-two year old man.
I had no previous history of hypertension. Hypertension is often described as a ‘symptomless’ disease, yet I had many other symptoms. I was not persuaded that the medical professionals had any idea what was wrong with me, thus the anxiety of not knowing what I was up against. Eventually with the help of a counselor and a different set of medical professionals that looked at me as a unique person rather than a statistic, we forged a path out of the pit I had fallen. It is generally assumed now that I had the Covid-19 virus, but my issues began early on when no widespread testing was being done. I am one that still has some persisting symptoms well after the fact, but with the help of people who looked deeper, found the medications unnecessary. With the exception of certain food allergies, all other symptoms have generally disappeared.
Understand that this is not a condemnation of the medical profession nor should anyone throw out their medications. I would not hesitate to go to my doctor if need be. Medical professionals have been at the leading edge of the fight against Covid-19 and deserve respect and gratitude. Yet they are people and fallible like anyone else, and one of the shortcomings of the medical profession is the tendency to rely on statistics that place patients into certain ‘slots’. But statistics don’t tell the whole story, and the wellbeing of a patient may depend upon a more holistic and individualistic approach rather than reliance on a mere column of numbers.
