The orbital speed of the space shuttles was about 17,500 miles per hour. That velocity must be attained in order for an object to get out of earth’s atmosphere and overcome gravity. If a shuttle had headed for the closest star system to earth, Alpha Centauri, it would have taken tens of thousands of years to get there.
The Shuttles were never designed to go very fast, relatively speaking. To date the fastest man made object in space is the Parker Solar Probe, which is currently studying the sun. Its velocity has reached 430,000 miles per hour, a truly incredible speed. Doing the math: The Alpha Centauri system is about 24 trillion miles away. Divide by the velocity of the probe and we get approximately six and a half thousand years for the probe to reach that system if it was headed that way. We won’t be sending humans, or even a probe, in that direction anytime soon.
However, the Alpha Centauri system would be an interesting place to go and astronomers have already discovered a lot about it. It is a multiple star system composed of three different stars that orbit one another. The two largest, called Centauri A and B, are approximately sun size. The smallest, called Proxima Centauri, is a red dwarf star less than one fifth the mass of the sun. The system is about a quarter of a billion years older than the sun and the solar system. Research has also confirmed two planets revolving around Proxima, and others are suspected, but not as yet confirmed, around the A and B. (The James Webb Telescope will examine the system in finer detail when it is operational.)
A and B orbit each other at a distance of about 40AU, which is about the same distance as Pluto is from the sun. The question Webb will examine is if there is enough distance between A and B to provide stable orbits for planets, and if so, search for them. It has been assumed by many astronomers that the two stars would create a gravitational tug of war on any planets that might have formed there, and ultimately destroy them. But new research has found planets in other star systems that were thought to be too gravitationally chaotic, so there is the possibility.
Astronomers have determined that one of the two planets revolving around Proxima is earth-like in composition and also is close enough to the red star to have liquid water on its surface. Since Proxima is the closest star to the earth other than the sun, it is also the most studied, and with the discovery of its earth-like planet, will continue to draw the interest of researchers, especially considering the planet’s potential for sustaining life.
But Proxima has a problem. Red dwarf stars tend to be much more variable than sun-like stars. They are prone to sending out massive bursts of radiation that could wipe out life on a nearby planet. Also a close-in planet would be tidally locked, meaning the same side of the planet would face the star at all times and get scorched, while the back side would be in perpetually cold darkness.
Given the vast distance to even the nearest star, how likely is it that humans would ever reach them? The various science fiction stories have people zipping between stars in real time in hours or a few days using warp speed or space wormholes (a form of black hole) or other exotic methods. These are imaginative creations and not based on ‘real world’ technology and not likely to ever become a reality however entertaining the stories may be. However, assuming doable technology, there are at least two ways to get humans to Alpha Centauri. The first is to extend human lifetimes indefinitely, so that thousands of years for a single life is not a problem. This is almost as unlikely as harnessing the power of a wormhole. The second method has already been done on earth, though unintentionally.
A human did not wake up in Africa one day and decide to head north all the way to the Arctic Circle or walk the land bridge that once existed between Russia and Alaska or trek to Australia. Yet nearly the entire world now has a human population with its origins in Africa. The spread of humans was not by individuals making the trek but by generations of people slowly migrating over thousands of years. A few humans left Africa and thousands of years later their descendants arrived in present day Europe and beyond.
Human migration to the stars, if it occurs, will be a similar process. People will leave earth on large self-contained and self-sufficient space ‘ships’ never intending to return and never intending to reach the final destination. People would live and die on those voyages and it would be their descendants that would reach the destination. In this way human beings could not only reach Alpha Centauri but, given enough time, spread out into the Galaxy.
