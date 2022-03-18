A reader writes: I believe in God, you believe in Darwinism. From his remarks, he also asserts the Universe is about six to ten thousand years old. He also says I am ‘upset’ with his views.
To begin, I am concerned the same way a teacher or parent would be concerned about a student or child that was presented with indisputable evidence of a phenomenon yet rejects physical realities in favor of a self-created illusion. To be clear, facts have almost no influence over such a mindset. Satisfying illusions will almost always win over reality because we can create an illusion just the way we want it to be and ignore all evidence to the contrary. We all do this to a certain extent. The harshness of the reality of broken relationships, financial problems, disease, loss of loved ones, and the inevitability of our own death all can place at times a heavy burden on our mental state. It is, therefore, understandable that we would use our imaginations to create mental shields to hold those at bay and to soften the blow of those realities. To the extent that it is personally helpful, it is also necessary.
With a single exception, I have no issue with any method or belief one would devise to come to terms with the sometimes harsh realities of existence. From a cultural standpoint all groups of people throughout antiquity until the present have developed explanations, sometimes referred to as spiritual or religious, to help deal with adversity and explain the unknown. On an individual level, whatever helps a person to remain ‘sane’ should be of no concern to others unless it threatens the health and safety of others, or is used to assert superiority and control. If your beliefs and influence, such as those of a parent or leader, prevent those under your care from the pursuit of a healthy, open minded, and purposeful life, then they are not only ignorant, but also dangerous and immoral. I saw this play out many years ago when parents in a nearby town withheld medical treatment from one of their children because their particular illusion told them that God would save him. Yet tragically the child did die a tortured death despite the fact that modern medicine would have saved him. The parents still maintained they had done the right thing. Their illusion told them it was God’s will that the child should die. Their illusion was stronger than even the love for their own child. The power of ignorance won. Facts didn’t stand a chance.
On the matter of the age of the Universe, the preponderance of evidence derived from multiple scientific fields of study, i.e. astronomy, biology, chemistry, geology, physics and all subsets of those endeavors, have confirmed through tens of thousands of experiments, data points, and discoveries that the Universe, which includes Earth and the Solar System, is multiple billions of years old. I have asked those who support the ‘young earth’ conjecture to provide just one hundred verifiable facts or discoveries, absent religious and cultural bias, that support the view of a cosmos less than ten thousand years old and provide a testable fact based hypothesis for an explanation that would call into question all of the data and conclusions drawn from the above listed scientific fields of study. But the only answers I get are deflections to their own narrow worldview.
Darwinism is not a scientific term. It was invented by those who would seek to cast aspersions upon the discoveries Darwin made. Darwin didn’t ‘invent’ evolution. The fact that organisms have changed over time was well known, even to many religious people, well before Darwin. The discovery of fossils of organisms no longer in existence underscored the fact that changes had occurred. But what was missing was just how those changes came about. Some in the Christian world explained it as God had made multiple creative events instead of just one, each event being more complex than the one before, sort of like practice runs. They reasoned that that is why the ancient fossils seemed to transition from simple life forms to more complex. With the limited physical evidence available to them at the time and their own religious bias, that conclusion seemed reasonable, even though it came up against accepted Christian dogma. There was no scientific interdisciplinary approach at the time to provide a better explanation. What Darwin did was to provide an evidence based explanation for how the obvious changes to Earth’s organisms could come about, i.e. species change through natural selection, and one that didn’t need divine guidance. Organisms have the capacity to change given enough time and the right conditions and impetus and it is a continuous process. The fossil record and modern biology provide ample evidence of this. Further proof comes with the most recent covid virus. Covid began as a unique organism, but has now evolved into several variants that are genetically distinct from one another, and that didn’t exist anywhere five years ago.
