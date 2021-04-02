When asked a question without an obvious explanation, most people will give their opinion anyway because one of the most difficult phrases for people to say is “I don’t know.” It is human nature to create answers since we do not like thinking we are in the dark. So for thousands of years some of the most difficult questions concerning existence and the complicated interplay of natural tendencies, forces, and events were given explanations derived from human imagination. These explanations as well as the social rules that a developing culture might live by became encoded in the form of laws. The laws must then be given more weight than mere suggestions and so they became religious mandates, i.e. they became encoded in unquestioned religious doctrine and practice.
Religious belief is the internalizing of a set of rules of behavior and doctrine so ingrained as to rise to the level of unquestioned ‘truths’. In most cultures to question those truths would be to come up against the will of the majority, which would be, for all intents and purposes, an impenetrable wall. Up until more recent times, these outliers, the heretics, were never tolerated, and still are not in many institutions. They might be shunned, banished, excommunicated, or executed but whatever the method of removal, they are disengaged from the group hive-mind along with their ideas. This serves the purpose of maintaining the stability of the group, which resists change with the reasoning: Why change something that has worked in the past?
Problems arise when a culture (and accompanying religious doctrine) requires systemic change for survival or when cultures get big enough to clash with neighboring cultures that have a different set of cultural and religious beliefs. We note that when the Romans destroyed Jerusalem in 70AD, they attacked the very heart of Jewish faith by destroying the Jewish temple where the Jews believed God dwelled on earth. From the Roman perspective, that destruction also destroyed the Jewish God’s power, and proved to them that their own version of reality was stronger than the Jew’s. From the Jewish perspective this event left them scattered and homeless and of course demoralized. And yet the Jewish faith has prevailed within that culture, a testament to its ability to bind together a people with a common history.
But through all the inhuman atrocities and bloodshed of cultural and religious conflict and the trail of destruction it has left throughout the ages with people arguing over whose version of God was more powerful, there arose a few of the heretics that did not go away quietly into the night but addressed many of the miraculous explanations with the more honest and rational realization of ‘I don’t know.’ For most people that would be an unthinkable admission especially in religious matters, but for a few it led automatically to the next step which was: What is the answer (and more importantly) how can I use my intellect to determine a rational and natural causation. This slow turn in the thinking of people from a spirit-god based belief system (which was all they had to work with) to natural causation based on a logical systematic approach represents the beginning of the scientific revolution. The scientific mind does not find the ‘I don’t know’ admission as a threat or failure but rather as a challenge and a call to action to determine the answer. It is at a fundamental level a call to enlightenment, which often has the effect of forcing one to eject past beliefs. It is the ultimate search for the truth of existence and begins with confronting reality with objective study and expermiment rather than purely imaginative explanations.
Interestingly nearly all children begin with a predisposition to the scientific method. They are instinctively curious especially about Nature. Any grade school teacher can attest to the fact that young people are not shy about asking a steady stream of good honest questions and want to learn, even crave to learn, about their Natural surroundings. Yet adults tend to shut them down and even crush this ‘yearning to learn’ and over the course of a few years most people lose that inquisitiveness and fall in line with whatever beliefs their parents and culture dictates. This wall, which is often a Wall of Ignorance, is a prepackaged set of answers constructed from the failure to honestly confront I don’t know, and which should be followed with (yet seldom is): “But let’s find out!”
Statistics indicate that there is a falling away from Established Religion in America. Fewer than 48% of Americans claim membership to any church, which is a drop from near 70% a few decades ago. The fastest growing demographic concerning religious beliefs are those who answer ‘none’ to questions about their religious affiliation. Mainstream religious folks will say it is because people are ‘falling into sin’, that they are being tempted by the ‘devil’, and other excuses that fall into the imaginative category. A better response would be to abandon their personal bias and realize they don’t know, followed by an honest attempt to find out.
Objective outside observers see the corruption within Established Religion and are repelled by it. They see religion’s ugly past. They see denominations in competition. They see elaborate and expensive buildings while one out of six Americans experiences hunger. They see the hypocrisy of television evangelicals, and they see the failure to adapt to a changing cultural landscape. They cannot find the core Jesus Message in any of it. They also are now more aware then ever before through much improved communications of other cultures and philosophies of belief. They are more accepting of the fact that there are other ways to envision and embrace the spiritual aspect of life. They are becoming more open minded, more enlightened. The Church, if it is to continue to be relevant, must adapt to those changes with systemic reform or it will be left behind, as were the Greek and Roman gods of old.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.